Out of political interest, Republicans in Congress had good reason to abandon Donald Trump as their party’s de facto leader.

Trump is unpopular with most Americans, and he has been throughout his political career. He was only able to win the presidency in 2016 with the help of some unusual factors, including an unpopular opponent, intervention of both Russia and the director of the FBI and razor thin wins in three swing states.

Today, Trump is a defeated president for a term that never rift 47% of the vote, and political parties are generally happy to pass presidents who lose reelection.

This would have been true even before Trump’s reaction to his defeat. He became the first president in United States history to try to annul the result of an election, and he incited a crowd of supporters who fiercely attacked Congress as it gathered to certify the results. (Here is the last one on what he knew during the riot.) In the Senate this weekend, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, says that Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the attack and accused him of “a shameful dereliction of duty.”