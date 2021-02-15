The GOP and public opinion
Hello. We explain why Senate Republicans have resisted public opinion to acquit Trump.
Out of political interest, Republicans in Congress had good reason to abandon Donald Trump as their party’s de facto leader.
Trump is unpopular with most Americans, and he has been throughout his political career. He was only able to win the presidency in 2016 with the help of some unusual factors, including an unpopular opponent, intervention of both Russia and the director of the FBI and razor thin wins in three swing states.
Today, Trump is a defeated president for a term that never rift 47% of the vote, and political parties are generally happy to pass presidents who lose reelection.
This would have been true even before Trump’s reaction to his defeat. He became the first president in United States history to try to annul the result of an election, and he incited a crowd of supporters who fiercely attacked Congress as it gathered to certify the results. (Here is the last one on what he knew during the riot.) In the Senate this weekend, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, says that Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the attack and accused him of “a shameful dereliction of duty.”
Partly because of the riot, Trump left office with just one 39 percent certification rating, according to FiveThirtyEight. Several recent polls have shown that a majority of Americans thought the Senate should condemn him and disqualify him from his future duties.
So why didn’t the Republicans in the Senate do it?
The GOP is doing very well
There are two important parts to the answer.
The most obvious is the short-term political danger to Republicans. About 70% of Republican voters continue to strongly support Trump, polls suggest. A similar share says they would be less likely to vote for a Republican senator who voted to condemn Trump, according to Li Zhou by Vox.
For Republican politicians, turning against Trump always presents a significant risk of ending his career, as did Jeff Flake, the former senator from Arizona, and Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general. Of the seven Republican senators who voted for the conviction, only one – Lisa Murkowski from Alaska – is re-elected next year, Burgess everett of Politico noted. And the seven are already face blowback in their country of origin.
The second part of the answer is more subtle but no less important. Today’s Republican Party cares less about national public opinion than it used to be – or today’s Democratic Party is.
The Republican Party of the past won elections by convincing most Americans that it would do a better job than Democrats to run the country. Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower each won at least 57% of the vote in their re-election campaigns. George W. Bush won 51%, largely by appealing tip voters over national security, education, immigration and other issues. A party focused on rebuilding a national majority probably couldn’t stay attached to Trump.
But the modern Republican Party has found ways other than majority support to achieve its goals.
It enjoys a large built-in Senate benefit, which gives more power to rural and strongly white states. The filibuster also helps Republicans more than Democrats. In the House and in state legislatures, both parties have gerrymandered, but the Republicans did more. In court, Republicans have been more aggressive in putting judges on the bench and blocking Democratic presidents to do so. In the electoral college, the Democrats currently waste more votes than Republicans by winning big victories at the state level.
All of this helps explain Trump’s second acquittal. The Republican Party is in the middle of the worst run any party has suffered – in American history – in the popular vote in the presidential election, after losing seven of the last eight. Still, the party has had a good few decades, politically. He figured out how to be successful with the support of minorities.
Republican-appointed judges dominate the Supreme Court. Republicans are optimistic about the possibility of taking back control of the House and Senate next year (even if they win fewer votes across the country). Taxes on the rich are near their lowest level in a century. Democrats have failed to implement many of their biggest priorities – on climate change, medicare, minimum wage, preschool education, gun control, immigration, and more. .
Yes, Trump’s acquittal flouts public opinion. But it still might not cost the political power of the Republicans.
THE LAST NEWS
Lives lived: Reggie Jones began his lifeguard career at Jones Beach on Long Island in 1944. He remained with the job for the next 64 summers, rescuing swimmers until he was 70. Jones died at 93.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Why has Rihanna’s luxury brand failed?
Less than two years ago, Rihanna, one of the biggest stars in the world, and LVMH, one of the biggest luxury groups in the world, announced a collaboration: the fashion house Fenty. The early reception was rather positive. Fenty was “glamorous but not pretentious” because Emilia Petrarca wrote in The Cut.
Yet Fenty took a break last week. What caused the failure?
The pandemic played a role. Building a new brand takes time, and stopping the business has hurt much of the fashion industry. But businesses and brands that collapse during an economic downturn typically had pre-existing issues, and Fenty fits that model.
On the one hand, it was much more expensive than other products in Rihanna’s empire, which includes Fenty Beauty, a successful makeup line, and Savage x Fenty, a lingerie brand. A Fenty hoodie, for example, costs $ 300 and a turtleneck mini dress costs $ 740. “Celebrity-centric fashion lines tend to perform better at prices accessible in the mass market”, as Marc Bain written in Quartz.
The brand has also tended to use simpler construction and fabrics to keep prices lower, Fashion Trade Reports, resulting in products “cheaper than Dior, but not as desirable”. Most people who buy luxury clothing see it as an investment, told us Elizabeth Paton, who covers fashion for The Times. “Why buy Fenty if they can buy a Vuitton handbag instead that won’t lose its value?”
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
