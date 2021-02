Photograph: Ariel Leon / AP

Which adjective should describe “the American” active in foreign policy? Graham Greene chose “calm»Because his character has harmed a country he did not understand. Eugene Burdick and William Lederer used “ugly“.

Robert D. Kaplan, one of America’s most thoughtful foreign affairs columnists, offers “good” to describe Bob Gersony, who, in “a frugal monastic existence both obscure and extraordinary”, has dedicated his life to use the power and treasure of the United States to serve others through humanitarian action.

The son of Holocaust refugees, he never held an official position in government. Rather, he was a contractor for the State Department, You said or the United Nations. Yet her work has improved the lives of millions of people, saved many, and fixed policies that might otherwise have been implemented by “ugly” or “calm” figures who did not understand the countries in which they operated. .

Gersony’s method was simple: conduct interviews through a trusted translator with individuals fleeing conflict, to stay “in continuous and tactile contact with the evidence”. It was grueling work under extremely difficult circumstances, but his information, conveyed to senior politicians in very detailed ‘Gersony reports’, was both essential and often (as in Mozambique and Bosnia) in stark contrast to what the political community believed or wished to believe.

The truth about a place “emerges from the bottom up”, he said, and therefore “you always have to believe the refugees”.

Responsibility, absolute integrity, objectivity and the audacity to speak to authority were his watchwords. His independence meant personal insecurity. He often shared a simple cabin with a translator and slept with his notes under his pillow. Danger and personal hardship were part of the job, but no other way could emerge the truth and formulate effective policy.

“When you listen to ordinary people,” Gersony believed, “there is so much wisdom.”

Kaplan calls Gersony “a business-oriented mathematical brain with a conservative, non-ideological streak … think of him as an emotionally tortured character straight out of a Saul Bellow novel, absorbed throughout his life in tropical environments. brooding and dangerous defined by Joseph Conrad. “

It is also the story of another era of American foreign policy, where realism and humanism combined to include human rights in the national interest, against a backdrop of the cold war, so often hot in countries. in development. Human rights and the grand strategy complement each other. Gersony had bosses who were “genuine Americans at heart … the ultimate altruistic officials … deeply moral without being ideological, while operating at the top of the power structure.”

Gersony started in Guatemala, where he started a language school and after the 1976 earthquake worked with relief organizations. He took charge of hurricane relief in Dominica, standing up to the Prime Minister, saying: “If you empower people, they will not be corrupt.” Moving on to El Salvador during the civil war, he recommended massive employment programs for displaced people, the construction of sewage canals and cobbled streets – practical improvements that also discouraged guerrillas from attacking the population.

Its solutions were often elegantly simple because they brought the dignity of work and reflected what people really wanted. And yet, as Kaplan writes, “he still had no credentials… in the ordinary career sense, he had risen as far as he ever would have. For Kaplan, as for Gersony, “a meaningful life is about truth, not success.”

The assignments kept coming: Vietnamese boat people in Thailand; Sudan and Chad; Honduras, where his counterintuitive but precise recommendation showed once again that “fieldwork at the field level … triumphs over discussion of big abstract ideas.” In Uganda’s Lower Triangle, he discovered the genocide with the unexpected help of a British officer advising President Obote. Secretary of State George Shultz cut aid.

As Kaplan writes, “History turned in Southern Africa thanks to Bob Gersony.” After an unusual meeting with Shultz and Maureen Reagan, daughter of the president, the United States did not help the Renamo guerrillas in Mozambique. Gersony tackled an extremely complex situation in Somalia and, in the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide, worked with UNHCR on the repatriation of Hutus. As one official put it, his unwanted disclosure of the truth “ended the killing machine.” He worked in northern Uganda with World Vision long before Joseph Kony became a hashtag. Knowing the dangers of traveling in this region, “he treated the fleet manager like a senior official.”

Gersony worked tirelessly. “If we skipped lunch,” he said, “we could interview one more refugee, and each refugee was precious – you never knew which one would bring a breakthrough in understanding.”

By Kaplan’s own admission, his book is also something of its own history, a complaint for a time when moderates internationalists dominated both sides and the foreign service experienced “the last golden age of American diplomacy.” .. when bureaucracy at all levels had enough money and rewarded talent “by promoting” that strong and moderate national security consensus that no longer exists “.

Kaplan doesn’t fully regret the end of the Cold War, but he does note the resulting separation between idealism and power.

Indeed, Gersony’s career ended in a very different world. Kaplan sees Colombia map, a push in the early 2000s against leftist guerrillas and drug cartels, as a “precursor of the fiascos in Afghanistan and Iraq”, where gigantic projects and a “dysfunctional interagency process” have often failed for lack of perspective. Gersony’s subsequent tasks included tracking food aid to North Korea, reviewing the Maoist insurgency in Nepal (and wishing that USAid continued to build roads there), and planning disasters in Micronesia, where “in this emerging naval century … Oceania was indeed at the heart of geopolitics” and shipping lane control.

Can realism and idealism be combined again? Only through what the French academic Gérard Prunier wrote about “Gersony’s great respect for factual truth. The world is not just an interpretation or a place of competing narratives. In the end, Kaplan’s life in Gersony is reminiscent of the advice of another quintessential American, Mark Twain: “Do the right thing.” It will satisfy some people and amaze others.