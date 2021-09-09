The global community can still shape a ‘new reality’ in Afghanistan

Specifically, Deborah Lyon, UN special representative and head of the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan, said the world will urgently need to craft a “modus vivendi” to allow billions of dollars in frozen donor funds to be released. ‘pouring into Afghanistan’s fragile economy.

Citing credible reports of retaliatory killings, crackdown on women’s freedoms and other human rights violations by the country’s new Taliban-led administration, she added that the UN will also have to decide how to engage with them. high-level members of the de facto Taliban government – including the new prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and the foreign minister – who are currently on UN sanctions lists.

Lack of inclusiveness

In the new reality that followed the fall of Kabul on August 15, the world saw first scenes of chaos and then images of protests around Afghanistan.

“These scenes, watched around the world (…) show that the Taliban have won power, but not yet the confidence of all the Afghan people,” said Ms. Lyons.

As the Council and the world community now wonder how to respond, she stressed that there were no “comfortable” answers.

“Those who hoped for and encouraged inclusiveness will be disappointed,” she said, noting that no woman, minority representative or non-Taliban person has been appointed under the de facto government.

In addition, several senior officials in the new administration, including the man appointed prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, are currently on UN sanctions lists.

Harassment, intimidation

A mixed picture emerged in the weeks following the Taliban’s rise to power. UN premises have been widely respected, but there have been worrying reports of harassment and intimidation against its national staff.

Ms. Lyons also expressed concern that, despite numerous statements by the Taliban granting blanket amnesties to former members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and officials in the administration of former President Ashraf Ghani, there are reports of house searches and seizures by Taliban officials.

And although they have provided many assurances to ensure women’s rights, new reports indicate that women are prohibited from working or appearing in public places without male chaperones.

MANUA / Fardin Waezi Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Women and girls

Amid additional reports that girls’ access to education is once again limited, the security Council also heard an urgent briefing from Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist, Nobel laureate and founder of the Malala Fund, who reminded delegates of what life was like for women and girls under previous iterations of the Taliban regime.

“I saw my house go from a place of peace to a place of fear in just three years,” she said.

Describing her experience of escaping gunfire and explosions in the streets, she said her childhood 15 years ago was marked by public flogging, schools that closed their doors to girls, and banners in the streets. malls stating that women were not allowed.

“This is a story that many Afghan girls could share if we do not act,” she warned, calling on the Council to send a clear and unequivocal message to the Taliban that respect for women’s rights and girls is a prerequisite for any working relationship. .

Shaping the new reality

Emphasizing the UN’s commitment to stay and provide assistance and support to the Afghan people, Lyons said this means she must engage with the Taliban, including on ways to enable the money pouring into Afghanistan.

High-level international fundraising conference scheduled for September 13 to help donors meet growing country’s needs

Another looming crisis concerns the billions of dollars in assets and donor funds that have been frozen by countries in an attempt to deny them to the Taliban.

“However, the inevitable effect will be a severe economic downturn which could plunge millions of people into poverty and hunger, generate a massive wave of Afghan refugees and set Afghanistan back for generations,” the Special Representative warned.

Citing her initial engagement with some Taliban leaders, she said they had clearly expressed their need for international assistance, which gives the global community leverage over their actions.

“We can still shape this new reality in a more positive direction,” she stressed.