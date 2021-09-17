The glimmer of hope of Venezuela

Venezuelan refugees are heading to the Colombian border town of La Guajira. Credit: OPS / Karen González Abril

MEXICO CITY, Sep 17 (IPS) – This is the third serious attempt to inject some momentum into negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition. Negotiations have been taking place in Mexico since last Friday, with Norway playing the role of mediator.

The failure of previous attempts at negotiation ended up strengthening Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has tightened the screws each time. Expectations are also low this time around, especially among the Venezuelan population.

They also have other concerns: Covid-19 has led to the complete collapse of hospitals that were already in dire straits and the eleven percent vaccination rate (fully vaccinated) is one of the lowest on the continent , with Haiti and Nicaragua.

The supply of medicine and food is precarious and inflation, power cuts and gasoline shortages add to the already existing problems. More than six million of the 28 million inhabitants have left their country, thus reducing the base of the opposition. Those who remain are struggling to survive and many have withdrawn from politics in disappointment.

Economic handcuffs

According to polls, Maduro’s support stands at 21%, which roughly matches the number of government employees and military officers directly dependent on the regime. The majority of Venezuelans are in favor of political change. Paradoxically, the opposition is unable to capitalize on societal mood.

Not much of the euphoria remains when Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself president in January 2019, making life difficult for the “Usurper Maduro” with mass protests, a military mini-rebellion and wide international recognition.

At the time, 80% supported it; today, according to a survey by the Meganalisis institute, only 4% of the population still support it. This means that he is no longer a direct threat in Maduro’s eyes. From now on, the Head of State wants to free himself from the shackles that Guaidó and the opposition have formed thanks to their international support.

In the last general election of 2020, only 15-30% went to the polls.

Venezuela is in economic difficulty. What still works, outside of the (struggling) oil sector, is a thriving underground economy made up of racketeering, gold, weapons, human beings and drug trafficking.

Criminal groups from all over the world are involved and control large parts of the country, protected by a network of corrupt military and parastatal militias. The productive apparatus is in ruins and cannot be restarted without foreign investment.

But even Maduro’s allies like Russia and China are now keeping their portfolios closed, despite their geostrategic interest. The Western embargo, which reduced the country’s gross domestic product by 80%, has made doing business with Venezuela more difficult and costly. And rampant corruption makes investments look like a bottomless financial pit.

All of this has recently eroded Maduro’s legitimacy. In the last general election of 2020, only 15-30% went to the polls. “It is a sign of weakness and makes Maduro more dependent on alliances with the army and other not necessarily trustworthy partners,” explains political scientist Colette Capriles.

A change of tides

Maduro’s options are therefore limited: Either a headlong rush towards ever more authoritarian measures, like development in sisterly socialist countries like Nicaragua and Cuba. Or democratic openness, at least partially, and concessions to ease sanctions, stabilize the economy and gain legitimacy.

Maduro opted for the latter. In the face of internal resistance, he has even recently made half-hearted concessions to the opposition. And two critics of the government now sit on the five-member electoral council. Opposition leader Freddy Guevara has been released and the opposition alliance MUD, which inflicted a crushing defeat on the ruling party PSUV in the 2016 parliamentary elections, was also admitted to the regional elections in the fall.

While two equally powerful opponents clashed in the latest negotiations in 2019, this time the opposition is in a weaker position. Guaidó, 38, lost support within the opposition alliance because of his own mistakes, but also thanks to a clever policy of division, propaganda and targeted repression by the regime.

Moderate opposition leaders such as Henrique Capriles have criticized Guaidó’s unfortunate entanglements in military adventures such as the failed mercenary invasion in May 2020. Guaidó has also made unrealistic demands, such as Maduro’s resignation, a condition for negotiations. Capriles’ demand for a progressive strategy has recently gained support in the business association as well as the Foro Civico, the largest civil society movement.

Despite its perceived weakness, the opposition also has some strengths. One is the support of the United States and Europe for a return to democratic rule. Recovering from Trump’s ultimately empty military threats, the transatlantic bridge appears to have been repaired.

The United States has leverage in the form of sanctions. Without the consent of American diplomacy, Maduro will therefore not achieve his objective.

The second asset is timing. The autumn elections, in which the opposition now wants to participate as a single body, offer an unparalleled opportunity to gain power. The cadres of the ruling socialist party PSUV are unpopular. If the opposition manages to find common candidates rooted in the people and overcome voter apathy, that would be an important step in building a solid base.

Admittedly, Maduro controls the machinery of the campaign, the electoral council and all the logistics of the poll. But if he wants sanctions to be eased, he will not be able to play these cards openly.

Improved experience

The mediators also learned from the failure of previous negotiations, keeping the negotiations secret; neither party is authorized to release content to the press. The two sides have agreed to accept parts of the deal as well, provided they have been sufficiently discussed and urgently implemented – although the rest of the agenda is still open.

This opens up the possibility of humanitarian aid deliveries, the release of all political prisoners or the gradual reinstitutionalization of the country and important key bodies such as the electoral council.

Cubans have enormous influence over Maduro and will therefore be indirectly seated at the negotiating table.

The talks are being led by veteran Danish diplomat Dag Nylander, who has already led the complicated peace talks between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrillas.

This experience inspired new ideas for negotiating points, such as the right of victims to reparation and the inclusion of civil society to place an agreement on a broader foundation of legitimacy.

Russia and the Netherlands act as observers. Phil Gunson of the International Crisis Group considers the fact that Russia could be involved as positive: “Until now, Russia has tried to prevent the United States and its allies from obtaining strategic advantages. But an agreement that preserves Russia’s economic interests in Venezuela would also benefit Moscow ”.

The negotiations will not be easy or quick. Nor is it certain that the opposition can maintain its unity or that Maduro is strong enough to push through any substantial concessions to his allies, especially with regard to those embroiled in crime. organized and have little interest in a solution.

Cuba is another player in the shadows. The Caribbean island is going through its worst economic and legitimacy crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1990s. The agreements with Venezuela are one of the last lifeboats. Cubans have enormous influence over Maduro and will therefore be indirectly seated at the negotiating table.

Nonetheless, there is justified hope. If the last negotiations in 2019 were all or nothing, this time politics has returned to the negotiating table as the art of compromise and moderation. The possibility of a transitional government in which the two camps share power is at least on the horizon, although still very distant.

Sandra Weiss is a political scientist and former diplomat. Until 1999, she worked as an editor for the AFP news agency. A freelance journalist, Sandra has written articles on Latin America for several German newspapers, including Die Zeit and Die Welt.

Source: International politics and society

