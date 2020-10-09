The Geffen Playhouse turns into a ‘Stayhouse’ to maintain theater alive in a digital format

“The Current,” a superb magic act from Helder Guimarães tailored to a digital format, is ending its prolonged run, which started in Could, later this month. Guimarães performs card tips, augmenting that with an affectionate look again at his youth, when an accident compelled him to remain house for a stretch, reflective of the experiences individuals are presently enduring.

Having carried out for small teams — every of which obtained a field within the mail containing gadgets put to make use of in the course of the present — Guimarães’ manufacturing will conclude with a “grand finale” on Oct. 17 that has already registered hundreds of viewers.

Not dangerous for a presentation that, with out coronavirus, would have been mounted within the smaller of the Geffen’s two theaters, and which has attracted contributors from throughout the globe, together with Europe and Asia in addition to the magician’s native Portugal.

“Hastily we’ve followers and pals in several cities, and people who find themselves having fun with our work all around the world,” Matt Shakman, the Geffen’s creative director, advised CNN.