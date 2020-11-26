The G20 invests more in fossil fuels than in green energy in Covid-19 recovery packages

Oil pump jack pumping crude out of the ground in Neuquén, Argentina (Image Alamy / Diálogo Chino)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 26 (IPS) – As the world’s major economies direct trillions of dollars toward Covid-19 recovery packages, a significant proportion goes to fossil fuel industries without climate stipulations, according to the 2020 edition of the Climate transparency report – which assessed the climate performance of the G20 countries.

Until mid-October, the G20 spent US $ 393 billion to support the energy sector, of which 53.5% was on fossil fuels ($ 175 billion for oil and gas and $ 16.2 billion dollars for coal). Of this total, 86% were provided without conditions for improved environmental action or performance.

The report shows that at least 19 of the G20 countries provided financial support to their domestic oil, coal and gas sectors, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. If they continue on this path, governments risk reversing, rather than locking themselves in, positive pre-Covid trends such as a stable expansion of renewables.

“Stimulus packages can solve the climate crisis or make it worse,” says Charlene Watson of the Overseas Development Institute. “Certain members of the G20 such as the EU, France or Germany more often than not give a good example. Others are giving too much support to fossil fuels, jeopardizing recent positive developments. “

The G20 economies represent more than 80% of world GDP and three quarters of world trade. The group is also responsible for 75% of global emissions and therefore has a major role in achieving the goal of the Paris Agreement to avoid a temperature rise of more than 2 ° C, or ideally 1.5 ° C, above the pre-industrial standard.

However, existing G20 commitments are insufficient to meet that goal and would lead the world to a temperature 2.7 ° C higher by the end of the century, according to the report. Countries should update their climate pledges in 2020 and 2021 before the COP26 Climate Summit.

Difficult past progress

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the results of climate action in G20 countries were becoming visible in key areas. Energy-related CO2 emissions fell 0.1% in 2019 – a remarkable difference from the 1.9% increase in 2018 and a longer-term average annual growth rate of 1.0%. 4% between 2005 and 2017.

This was largely due to the expansion of renewable energies. The share of renewables in power generation increased in 19 of the G20 countries last year, accounting for 27% of the group’s power generation. It is expected to continue to increase in all G20 countries and account for nearly 28% of electricity production this year.

“Before the pandemic struck, the results of climate action were materializing in some energy-related sectors and the crisis consolidated these trends in the majority of G20 countries,” said Jorge Villarreal of Iniciativa Climática de México . “But without further climate action, these effects will be temporary.”

Looking back on 2019, the report notes that despite a drop in coal consumption, fossil fuels still accounted for 81.5% of primary energy supply, due to the increase in oil consumption (+ 1%) and gas (+ 3%). Also in 2019, countries provided $ 130 billion in fossil fuel subsidies, up from $ 117 billion in 2018, despite their goal of eliminating them.

Advances in transport, construction and industry are also lagging behind and many G20 members continue to lose tree cover, decreasing critical carbon sinks. CO2 emissions from the transport sector increased by 1.5%, followed by an increase of 1.2% in the industrial sector and 0.9% in the construction sector.

No G20 country has set targets to achieve zero deforestation in the 2020s, which would be necessary to achieve Paris Agreement target 1.5C. Although China, the EU and Mexico have net zero deforestation targets for later. This is of particular concern in Latin America, given the forest fires and illegal logging in Argentina and Brazil.

The scenario for Latin America

G20 members Brazil, Argentina and Mexico were deemed late in meeting the 1.5C target. Argentina is the only one of the three to emit more than the G20 average, having increased its emissions by 35% since 1990.

In the midst of the pandemic, Brazil provided economic support to the industry and transport sectors without associating environmental conditions. Meanwhile, deregulation of land use in the Amazon is likely to increase logging, mining, agriculture and forestry activities, leading to further deforestation.

The Bolsonaro administration slashed the budget for forest protection monitoring and enforcement and rolled back many environmental protection policies. Rates of illegal deforestation continue to rise, with more than a third of deforestation in 2019 on public lands.

“From 2012 to 2019, the level of deforestation in Brazil increased by 122%. If deforestation gets out of hand, the goals of the NDC will not be met. The country must urgently re-establish and strengthen its policies for monitoring and preventing illegal deforestation, ”said William Willis, from the NGO CentroClima in Brazil.

In Mexico, much of the stimulus package has been spent on infrastructure investments, including a flagship oil refinery and airport expansion, as well as tax breaks for Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned oil company. In addition, barriers have been placed on the distribution of wind and solar energy, giving priority to oil-fired power stations.

The country has called oil a strategic resource and is seeking to increase its use for power generation, increasing investment in exploration and extraction of fossil fuels. Instead, it is expected to reopen other renewable energy auction rounds, according to the report.

There is a similar scenario in Argentina. During the pandemic, the Fernández administration introduced measures to increase exports of commodities and fossil fuels. The government has artificially fixed the domestic price of a barrel of oil to compensate for the sharp drop in international oil prices.

Fossil fuels still represent 86% of Argentina’s energy mix. Despite the increase in renewable energies over the past two decades, the carbon intensity of the energy mix has hardly changed. The share of fossil fuels in the global primary energy mix of 1.5 ° C is to fall to 67% by 2030 and to 33% by 2050.

“The government has not introduced any“ green ”measures in its recovery plans. On the contrary, it continues to heavily subsidize fossil fuels, such as gas. In order to ensure a sustainable recovery, the focus must be on green energy infrastructure, ”said Enrique Maurtua Konstantinidis, senior climate change advisor at FARN, an Argentine NGO.

Look ahead

It is increasingly recognized that fundamental structural change is needed among G20 countries, according to the report. As such, in 2019 and 2020, many countries started setting net zero emissions targets to decarbonize their economies by mid-century, with more likely to come in the coming months. .

In June 2019, France and the UK set net zero targets for 2050, and by the end of the year the EU and Germany had made similar announcements. In 2020, Canada, China, South Africa, South Korea and Japan joined forces, with China aiming to be carbon neutral by 2060. Cities and businesses in G20 countries have announced similar targets.

Representatives of the G20 countries met virtually on Friday and Saturday 20 and 21 November for the annual summit under the presidency of Saudi Arabia. Much of it will focus on the implications of the coronavirus pandemic, future healthcare plans, and steps to revive the global economy.

“We urgently need more ambition and leadership from the world’s largest economies – and issuers – at the upcoming G20 summit and next year’s United Nations climate conference. Said Catrina Godinho of the Humboldt-Viadrina governance platform. “The result of the US election offers some hope for international climate policy.”

This article was originally published by Chinese dialogue