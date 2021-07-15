The future of food is in our hands

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, Jul 15 (IPS) – With its political and economic clout, the G20 should lead the way in building sustainable food systems as the world grapples with rising hunger, malnutrition and inequalities.

That was the consensus of key food and development leaders at a virtual conference on Fixing Food 2021: An Opportunity for G20 Countries to Lead the Way, organized this week by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition Foundation. (BCFN) and the Economic Intelligence Unit.

The conference coincided with the launch of a new Food Sustainability Index (FSI) linked to the G20 countries, a collective of powerful economies.

The FSI 2021 measures the sustainability of food systems in 78 countries across the pillars of food loss and waste, sustainable agriculture and nutrition. Food systems include all actors in the agricultural sector and their interrelated value-added activities, including the production, processing, distribution, consumption and disposal of food products from agriculture, forestry or agriculture. some fishing.

The G20 is a forum of 19 countries and the European Union bringing together the major economies whose members represent 80 percent of global GDP and 60 percent of the world’s population. They occupy 60 percent of the world’s agricultural land and are responsible for 75 percent of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that the Paris Agreement allocates to food production, putting the global climate agenda at risk. .

Although it has the financial and political power to influence global policymaking, the G20 group must lead the way in making food systems more sustainable due to its large environmental footprint, the FSI noted.

“Per capita, people living in the G20 consume three to five times the maximum optimal intake of 28g of meat per day and wasted 2,166 kg of food in 2019, which is more than the weight of an average large car. . The report found.

He warned that “if all non-G20 countries adopted the eating habits of G20 members, there would not only be higher environmental costs, but also higher health costs.”

The G20 has prioritized food sustainability and recently committed to addressing food and nutrition security in the recently adopted Matera Declaration.

Italy, which takes the chairmanship of the group at its summit in October 2021, is focusing its efforts on people, planet and prosperity as the world grapples with rising hunger and malnutrition. The G20 has a huge challenge to help transform food systems towards achieving the SDGs, especially SDG 1 to end poverty by 2030.

Marta Antonelli, Head of Research, BCFN, said G20 countries have a strong responsibility to create the conditions for more equitable and sustainable food systems.

“The actions of G20 members, both nationally and globally, are essential to promote sustainable growth in food and agriculture, foster better nutrition and rebuild the world in a better and more equitable way,” said Antonelli at IPS.

“We need the G20 to lead, to define a coordinated agenda for action that builds on a common sense of purpose for food system transformation that paves the way and inspires new policies and approaches at regional, national levels. and local. “

“We are at a crossroads that requires immediate action,” said Antonelli, stressing that the G20 can provide collective and coordinated leadership to address current food crises, spur investment in the transition to more sustainable food systems.

The countries that performed well on the three pillars of the index are Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany and France because of their robust policy responses. For example, Canada has strong national policies on food loss and waste and sustainable agriculture. In addition, most of the countries in the group have food loss and waste reduction targets and need to improve their measurement.

“Measuring, however, is difficult and countries need to do more to report levels of food loss and waste,” commented Diana Hindle Fisher, senior analyst at EIU, calling on countries to take a target-measure-act approach on food waste. food loss and waste.

Policy makers, strategic to help assess data on food loss and waste and develop binding legislation to commit to goal setting. At the same time, the business community could put in place new programs to reduce food loss and waste.

Fisher said civil society could promote positive behavior and launch information campaigns on reducing food loss and waste.

Barbara Buchner, global chief executive of the Climate Policy Initiative, noted that while all countries have made progress on all three pillars of the index, there is room for improvement by investing in climate action awareness and addressing knowledge gaps that prevent governments from making effective policy decisions.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for the G20 not only to lead by example, but also to learn and listen to the experiences of farmers and food eaters in the south of the world,” said Danielle Nierenberg, President and Founder of Food Tank which congratulated the FSI. to include new indicators on food availability and gender equality.

“The role of women in agriculture is important,” observed Nierenberg. “It’s no secret that women are agricultural leaders, making up over 40 percent of the agricultural workforce, and in many countries they make up the majority of farmers,” said Nierenberg.

“Unfortunately, women are discriminated against and do not have access to the same resources as male farmers, including access to land, banking and financial services.”

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) State of Food Security and Nutrition report laments that the world is not on track to meet targets none of the SDG nutrition indicators by 2030.

More than 800 million people around the world faced hunger in 2020, 161 million more than in 2019, while nearly 2.3 billion others lacked adequate food during the same period , according to the FAO.

“In this context, the G20 group has the resources, power and influence to unlock the necessary transformation of food systems by providing real leadership and inspiring action not only at the national but international level,” said Antonelli . Describing a grim picture of global hunger exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic, the report says the pandemic has exposed the fragility of global food systems, but there was an opportunity to better progress and get on the right track. to achieve SDG 2 to end hunger.

“We are aware that transforming food systems to provide nutritious and affordable food for all and become more efficient, resilient, inclusive and sustainable has multiple entry points and can contribute to progress in the SDGs,” Qu Dongyu , Director-General of FAO, Gilbert F Houngbo, President of IFAD, Henrietta H Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, David Beasley Executive Director of WFP and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of WHO, said a joint preface to the report .

“Future food systems must provide decent livelihoods for the people who work in them, especially small producers in developing countries – the people who harvest, process, package, transport and market our food,” the report says.

He concluded that transformed food systems could become a powerful engine to end hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition.