The future is knocking on Australia’s door

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. This week’s issue is written by Damien cave, the head of the Australia office.

When I sat down to write my essay on Australia’s bifurcated approach to contain the delta variant, I knew there would be insightful scenes and conversations that would never appear in the article. I had spoken to dozens of Australians across the country, looking for a mix of nuance and contemplation, and there are always moments you wish you could include. But a discussion came back to me this morning because it seemed to cover a range of issues Australia now finds itself facing on the world stage.

I was in a winery in Margaret River at the time, having lunch with the CinefestOZ film festival, when I found myself talking to Miranda Otto, the actress currently featured in “The Unusual Suspects”.

She told me that she was one of the many Australians who left the United States last year and is now returning. Her daughter wanted to go back to school. It was time to leave Australia. And, she said, it was time for Australia to look outward, to the future, to the challenges that must be managed and cannot be avoided.

” It’s the past ; it can’t go on forever, ”she said as we sipped white wine on a sunny terrace in a state without any Covid cases. “It’s beautiful, it’s magnificent. But that will have to change. “