The football team was Lone Bright Spot in West Bank Village. The virus took that too.

WADI AL-NIS, West Bank – The stands were mostly empty, the coach was nowhere to be found and the players were dejected as they suffered another unbalanced defeat.

A sense of sadness hung over the soccer field on the outskirts of Jerusalem as soccer team Taraji Wadi al-Nis played the penultimate match of their worst season in decades.

The visible frustration of the players in their crisp blue and white uniforms had a lot to do with the fact that their legendary semi-professional football club – the pride of a small pastoral village of just 1,400 inhabitants, almost all from the same family enlarged – would be demoted next season to the shame of the Second Division.