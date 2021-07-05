The flaws of the Asian pearl

In March 2021, the UN Human Rights Council was mandated to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lanka’s 37-year-long civil war that ended in 2009. Meanwhile, Western countries are taking the highly political inspiration of a critical resolution on Sri Lanka seems to be tightening the noose. Credit: UN Photo / Violaine Martin. 43rd session of the Human Rights Council.

LONDON, Jul 05 (IPS) – For over a century, Ceylon, now Sri Lanka, has been known to the world as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean” for its many-sided attractions. That’s until the presentation writers spoil everything with hyperbolic epithets that obscure the country’s magnetic charms, which draw visitors from all over the world.

But one particular epithet has lived up to its name. Called “a country like no other,” Sri Lanka is increasingly starting to prove this to be true – but not for the reasons that originally prompted it.

Over the years, groups of professional politicians and those drawn to the sphere, not to serve the public but by thoughts of self-glorification and greed, have resulted in this once prosperous country, with its many natural resources and its solid democratic institutions, towards its nadir.

From being the first democracy in Asia, with universal suffrage granted in 1931 – even before independence from Britain in 1948 – political commentators and increasingly the public now fear that the country is on the brink of militarism, with retired senior officers serving in civil administration posts, and others appointed to virtually oversee Sri Lanka’s 25 administrative districts.

While there is both international and local concern over the deterioration of democratic values, the country’s dire economic situation is more worrying. The situation is so critical that less than two weeks ago, the respected Sunday Times wrote that the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was “on the verge of bankruptcy”.

At the same time, well-known economists sounded the alarm bells, warning of a possible collapse of the banking system “causing a collapse of the economy”. The direct cause of the current crisis is the sudden rise in fuel prices at the end of June, which is sure to have a ripple effect on other raw materials and services.

Bakers are already threatening to raise their prices, which could have happened at the time of this article’s publication.

While the prices of staple foods like rice and vegetables are unbearably high, the average consumer, already burdened by the rising cost of living, is being pushed to the wall by a government that came to power 20 years ago. months promising to reduce poverty and improve living standards.

The rise in the cost of living is compounded by a still uncontrollable Covid pandemic. This has forced the government to impose blockages and restrict movement – restrictions that are lifted and reimposed haphazardly, despite the best medical advice – as daily workers lack the money to buy food for their families and meet the needs of the family. other household needs.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association last month urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to maintain the lockdown restrictions without interruption – “considering that over 2,000 cases of Covid 19 and over 50 deaths are reported daily” as well as the detection of the very dangerous Indian variant ”.

At the time of writing, health officials have reported another 52 deaths and estimated the daily number of positive cases at 2,098. But such statistics seem to have little significance to politicians and their burdened military and medical cohorts. to fight against the spread of the pandemic but ignoring the accumulated data and the advice of specialized health professionals.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of the population, according to a predetermined schedule, was interrupted by politicians who established their own priority lists and even threatened doctors and health workers who refused to accept their diktats, raising concerns. law enforcement issues and public criticism. .

Those with power and influence are finding back door ways to access vaccinations, to the detriment of an increasingly frustrated and angry public that queues for hours on end waiting their turn.

As Covid’s global containment program is reportedly messy, with the economy steadily declining, another pearl has appeared in the Indian Ocean near the port of Colombo. The X-Press Pearl, a Singapore-registered container ship, was carrying noxious cargo, including a leaking nitric acid container. With Qatar and India refusing to admit ship for repair, it ended up in Colombo

This poisonous pearl spat nitric acid into the ocean, then set itself on fire, burning for days before part of it collapsed on June 2. As a result of the incident, more than 150 marine animals, including 100 turtles, 15 dolphins, three whales and dozens of birds and fish stranded in various parts of the country, not to mention miles of beach covered in plastic pollutants, leading a UN representative in Colombo to qualify the episode as “significant damage to the planet”.

Meanwhile, the original pearl of the Indian Ocean struggles to keep its head above water. the Sunday Times’ Economic columnist Dr Nimal Sanderatne, agricultural economist, former central banker and academic, painted a grim picture in his weekly column at the end of June: “The country’s external finances are in a perilous state. External reserves have shrunk, the trade deficit is widening, the balance of payments deficit is increasing, and there are external debt repayments of around US $ 4 billion for the remainder of the year. ‘

His views on the alarming state of the economy have been echoed by several other economists, including the spokesperson for Sri Lanka’s main opposition party, the SJB, Dr Harsha de Silva, and Dr Anila Dias Bandaranaike, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank.

In a desperate attempt to increase its reserves, Sri Lanka opted for a $ 200 million currency swap with Bangladesh, once a struggling new nation in South Asia. Careful economic policies and management and the national interest have brought Bangladesh to its present flourishing status.

When the currency exchange was announced, a Sri Lankan remarked that it would have made more sense for Sri Lanka to have traded its advisers for those of Bangladesh, and the exchange should be permanent to protect the esteem of self of the country.

Only a country that has lost its political sense and its insight, or has abandoned any concern for its struggling people, could seek government sanction to import nearly 300 vehicles costing Rs 3.7 billion for its 225 parliamentarians and others. anonymous, in the midst of a serious foreign crisis. monetary crisis, when begging and borrowing seem the only options.

Worse yet, Sri Lanka’s first state-owned bank was ordered to open letters of credit about a month before cabinet approval was sought. Who commissioned this remains unknown to the public at the time of writing.

Critics of the government say it is rapidly losing its yesteryear popularity as sudden and reckless political decisions are piled on existing economic and health problems, such as the swift decision to ban chemical fertilizers and pesticides, though. essential at the moment for agriculture and export crops such as tea.

No wonder the government is beset by relatives even of the Rajapaksa family. One of them is the head of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, who in a strongly critical statement recently said that “even nature seemed to turn against the rulers.”

Meanwhile, Western countries, drawing inspiration from the highly critical UN Human Rights Council resolution on Sri Lanka last March, appear to be tightening the noose.

At the end of June, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, with nearly 90% of the vote in favor, urging the EU authorities to consider suspending the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP Plus) trade concessions in Sri Lanka, this that would be a big blow. to exports.

Later, the select group of Western nations that sponsored the UNHRC resolution issued a statement condemning the human rights situation in Sri Lanka and the new changes to the Terrorism Prevention Law.

Dark times await us.

Neville de Silva is a seasoned Sri Lankan journalist who held executive positions in Hong Kong at The Standard and worked in London for Gemini News Service. He has been a correspondent for foreign media including the New York Times and Le Monde. Most recently, he served as Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner in London

