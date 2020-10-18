The Flaming Lips carried out a live performance with the band and followers encased in plastic bubbles





The rock musicians from Oklahoma Metropolis are actually blowing up in 2020, utilizing inflatable human-sized bubbles to defend themselves and followers towards Covid-19 whereas discovering a approach to play stay.

Acting at The Criterion of their hometown on Monday night, The Flaming Lips positioned themselves — and all attending followers — inside particular person plastic spheres. The live performance — which was half stay present, half music video shoot — was born out of a sketch doodled by Wayne Coyne throughout the pandemic’s early days, the frontman instructed CNN.

“I did slightly drawing… the place I drew an image of The Flaming Lips doing a present in 2019. And I am the one individual within the house bubble, and all people else is simply regular,” Coyne instructed CNN throughout a cellphone interview on Friday. “Then (I did one other drawing with) The Flaming Lips taking part in a present in 2020. The very same situation, however I am in a bubble, and so is all people else.”

On the time, Coyne says, the concept was kind of a social commentary on the state of virus, with the pondering that Covid-19 would by no means linger lengthy sufficient to see the bubble experiment absolutely inflate.

“I do not assume anyone would have thought … in the midst of March that that is nonetheless going to be going, , eight months later. I believe all of us thought this can be a month, that is possibly two months, however we’ll get a deal with on this,” he stated. Coyne and the band first unveiled the idea throughout a Could go to to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” That impressed them to maintain going. “We do a few songs with about 30 individuals within the bubbles. And we begin to assume, ‘Effectively, , simply from doing that, we begin to get an concept that we might really do it, , and it might really occur,'” Coyne revealed. The “house bubbles” have lengthy been part of The Flaming Lips stage exhibits, so Coyne and firm had been conversant in a collection of inflatable orbs. After setting the specs, the band ordered 100 bubbles from China, and this distinctive music occasion – one first drawn up on Coyne’s sketchpad — was able to pop. “Since Could, the will to see the stay music has simply gotten, , extra, extra amplified,” he instructed CNN, noting that followers involved in test-driving the expertise had been requested to reach at The Criterion between 6:30 and seven p.m. ET. “Proper at slightly after six, we already had sufficient individuals.” With a pair hundred followers floating about, The Flaming Lips carried out a dance remix of “Assassins of Youth” and “Brother Eye,” a pair of tracks from their newest LP, “American Head.” Coyne captioned an Instagram post from the show with the phrase “Yessss!!!” — a nod to the feat they’d collectively pulled off. “I like the best way this seems to be, as a result of you may get as excited as you need, you possibly can scream as a lot as you need, you simply cannot infect the individual subsequent to you, it doesn’t matter what you neglect about, how excited you get,” he stated. “That barrier continues to be there, they’re protected, and also you’re protected… that a part of it’s what we actually felt like was the success,” he stated. So are bouncing bubbles, with followers and bands equally encased, the way forward for stay music, at the least amid this international pandemic? “I am keen to do every little thing I can, , to say, I believe we might do that, and this is able to be completely secure,” says Coyne, who stated that finally he is holding out hope for a vaccine. “We, as The Flaming Lips, we like the concept we’re doing one thing completely different…. I believe it may very well be cool. It may very well be enjoyable. And we might all have a, , a loopy distinctive expertise,” he stated. “In the intervening time.”







