The five quotes of the Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan that charmed Kenya

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Kenya

Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has embarked on a charm offensive – trying to mend relations with neighboring Kenya, which took a hit during her predecessor’s time.

John Magufuli, who died in March, was a prominent coronavirus skeptic and the late president’s controversial stance led Kenya to close crossings along its 750 km (465 mile) border at one point.

But during a two-day visit to Kenya, Ms Samia broke with her custom in Tanzania and wore a face mask all the time.

During her speeches, some in the Swahili language the two countries share, she delighted business leaders and MPs with anecdotes and jokes.

Here are five of her best quotes:

Goats and face masks

The 61-year-old president admitted that her visit was taking place at a “most difficult time … when we are faced with the global Covid-19 pandemic”:

“We are here everyone with face masks – and when I see people with face masks it reminds me in our village, when we go to herd with goats, we protect them. [with a muzzle] to eat the crops on the way… so we cover them the same way we do today… we have to do it. “

United by the wildebeest

Anxious to highlight the importance of trade between neighbors in East Africa, which amounts to more than $ 450 million (£ 324 million) per year, she used the example of a passage wildebeest from the Maasai Mara in Kenya to the Serengeti in Tanzania to make his point:

“God has blessed these two countries to be neighbors. We have land and sea borders. And even our ecology is one. Even our animals are family and neighbors.

During the great wildebeest migration, millions of animals cross the two countries

“There are these wildebeest animals, who come to get pregnant in Kenya and give birth in Tanzania … Now, if the animals had citizenship, what nationality would they be?”

Kenya’s struggle with Swahili

Tanzanians, especially those in Zanzibar like President Samia, tend to speak what is considered “pure” Swahili. Kenyan Swahili, on the other hand, is more familiar – seen by some as sloppy and uncivilized, and often the subject of fun among neighbors:

“We were very happy with your decision to start using the Swahili language in parliament. This is what makes me listen to parliamentary debates in Kenya – I love your Swahili. Your Swahili has a lot of teasers. These alone are sufficient entertainment.

“I listened as the speaker struggled to name the numbers for the year in Swahili.”

Fateful presidential names

She played on her behalf and that of her Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to encourage companies to strengthen business ties:

“You are lucky that between our two countries, on one side you have ‘Uhuru’ [Swahili for freedom] to do business and on the other side there is ‘Suluhu’ [Swahili for solution] remove trade barriers. The task is now yours. “

Nairobi’s magnetic traction

Ms Samia referred to the nightlife and other pleasures the Kenyan capital has to offer – but which has been curtailed due to the Covid-19 nighttime curfew.:

“I have established that a large part of the delegation I came with knows the back streets of Nairobi. They know where to find ‘nyama choma’ [Kenya’s roast meat delicacy].

Kenyans love the grilled meat known as “nyama choma”

“But because of the crown, they couldn’t have fun. I’m afraid some of them will stay behind.”