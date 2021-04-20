The first woman asks to run in the presidential elections in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) – A woman from Damascus, the capital, has applied to run in the Syrian presidential elections, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to make an offer for the country’s top post during the a largely symbolic vote which will certainly be won by the president. Bashar Assad.

The presidential election, the second since the outbreak of civil war in the country 10 years ago, is due to be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.

President Hammoud Sabbagh said Faten Ali Nahar, a 50-year-old resident of Damascus, had nominated herself for the post. Little is known about Nahar. The speaker of parliament indicated her age, place of birth and her mother’s name in the ad. There has been no report of who she is on social media.

Two other candidates submitted their names, including a businessman who applied to run against Assad in 2014. Afterwards, Assad won nearly 90% of the vote.

Although Assad has yet to apply, he is expected to run for a fourth seven-year term. He has been in power since 2000, when he took over after the death of his father who ruled the country for 30 years.

Syria only allowed multi-candidate votes in the last elections in 2014, where competition with Assad was symbolic and seen by the opposition and Western countries as a sham aimed at giving the incumbent president a veneer of legitimacy.

The international community is unlikely to recognize the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. According to the UN resolution for a political resolution of the conflict in Syria, a new constitution is supposed to be drafted, approved in a public referendum before the holding of presidential elections monitored by the UN. But little progress has been made on the editorial board as Assad continues to enjoy support from Russia and Iran.

Last month, the Biden administration said it would only recognize the outcome of its presidential election if the vote is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.

Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when the Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family’s rule turned into an armed insurgency in response to brutal military repression.