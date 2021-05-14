The first variant detected in India is forcing the UK to speed up delivery of second doses of vaccine.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said vaccination protocols would be changed to quickly deliver second doses to people over 50 to fight the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first detected in India , a warning sign for countries that are easing restrictions even if their own vaccination campaigns are incomplete.

“We believe this variant is more transmissible than the previous ones,” Mr Johnson said. What remained uncertain, he said, was how much. The infectivity of the variant first detected in India remains the subject of further study and some leading experts have said it is too early to assess its transmissibility.

If it turns out to be much more communicable, he said, “we are faced with difficult choices.” He added that there was no evidence that the variant was more likely to cause serious illness and death, and there was no evidence to suggest that the vaccines were less effective against the variant in preventing serious illness. And the dead.

While he said the country would not delay plans to ease restrictions on Monday, he warned that the spread of the variant could force the government to change course.