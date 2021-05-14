The first variant detected in India is forcing the UK to speed up delivery of second doses of vaccine.
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said vaccination protocols would be changed to quickly deliver second doses to people over 50 to fight the spread of a variant of the coronavirus first detected in India , a warning sign for countries that are easing restrictions even if their own vaccination campaigns are incomplete.
“We believe this variant is more transmissible than the previous ones,” Mr Johnson said. What remained uncertain, he said, was how much. The infectivity of the variant first detected in India remains the subject of further study and some leading experts have said it is too early to assess its transmissibility.
If it turns out to be much more communicable, he said, “we are faced with difficult choices.” He added that there was no evidence that the variant was more likely to cause serious illness and death, and there was no evidence to suggest that the vaccines were less effective against the variant in preventing serious illness. And the dead.
While he said the country would not delay plans to ease restrictions on Monday, he warned that the spread of the variant could force the government to change course.
“This new variant could seriously disrupt our progress,” he told a press conference on Friday.
The number of cases involving the variant, known as B.1.617, has risen from 520 last week to 1,313 cases this week in Britain, according to official statistics.
The extent to which the variant has spread around the world is unclear, as most countries do not have the genomic surveillance capabilities used in England.
This surveillance capability has enabled health officials in Britain to spot the rise of worrisome variants faster than in other countries, providing a sort of early warning system as a variant seen in one country almost appears. invariably in others.
Most of the cases detected in Britain are in the north-west of England. The focus was on Bolton, a town of nearly 200,000 that has one of the highest infection rates in the country and where health officials have warned of widespread community transmission of the disease. variant B.1.617. Some cases have also been reported in London. The rapid spread of the variant has led officials to debate speeding up dosing schedules and opening up access to hot spot injections to younger age groups.
Domestic restrictions in England are expected to be relaxed on Monday, with indoor dining and entertainment returning, before a full reopening in June. But officials have warned those plans could be in jeopardy.
In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that plans to ease restrictions in Glasgow would be delayed for at least a week over fears of a hike in cases which officials say could be motivated by the variant .
A lot is not known about the new variant, but scientists fear it has led to an increase in cases in India and fueling outbreaks in neighboring countries.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for coronavirus response at the World Health Organization, said a study involving a limited number of patients, which had not yet been reviewed peer review, suggested that antibodies from vaccines or infections with other variants might not be as effective against B.1.617. The agency said, however, that the vaccines would likely remain potent enough to provide protection against serious illness and death.
UK officials have said the variant appears to be more contagious than variant B.1.1.7, which was detected last year in Kent, south-east London and swept across Britain in winter, forcing the country into one of the longest national lockdowns in the world. . The B.1.1.7 variant has now been found in countries around the world.
In the United States, the B.1.1.7 variant has become the predominant version of the virus, now accounting for nearly three-quarters of all cases. But U.S. surge experts feared it would turn out to be a simple failure across much of the country. The national total of new daily cases started to decline in April and has now fallen more than 85% from the horrific highs in January.
The B.1.617 variant has been found in virus samples from 44 countries and has been designated a worrying variant by WHO this week, which means there is evidence that it could have an impact on diagnoses, treatments or vaccines and should be closely monitored.
Christina Pagel, a member of a group of scientists advising the government known as SAGE, said postponing the reopening to next week would avoid “risking more uncertainty, more damaging shutdowns and a greater recovery. long of a worse situation ”.
“We need to learn from the experience gained,” says Dr Pagel, director of the Clinical Operations Research Unit at the University of London, said on twitter.
Britain briefly reopened its economy late last year, only to abruptly impose new restrictions that remained in place for months as it battled a deadly wave of infections.
In an effort to provide at least partial protection to as many people as possible as quickly as possible, Britain has spaced injections between doses of two-stage coronavirus vaccines for up to 12 weeks after approval of the first vaccines in December. It was much longer than the three or four week interval used by most other countries.
Mr Johnson said people over the age of 50 will now be able to receive a second dose after eight weeks.
“It’s more important than ever that people get the extra protection from a second dose,” he said.
The rapid deployment has saved at least 11,700 lives and prevented 33,000 people from falling seriously ill in England, according to a study released by Public Health England on Friday.
Infections, serious illnesses and deaths have plummeted across Britain. Only 17 deaths were reported on Friday.
But the vaccination campaign has slowed since last month due to supply shortages and the need to start distributing second doses. The number of first daily doses on average last month was 113,000, well below the average of 350,000 daily doses given in March.
Only those over 38 are currently eligible for vaccination.
It is still unclear whether the country has the necessary vaccine stocks to move quickly and further infiltrate communities across the country to speed up vaccination of younger age groups.