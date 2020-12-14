The first vaccine reached New York on Monday at a difficult time in the state.

The first vaccines against the coronavirus have arrived in New York at a time of emergency, with the virus gaining a foothold in a state it has deeply marked, killing more than 35,000 people and seriously weaken the economy.

To combat a horrific spring outbreak, New York state largely shut down, and daily reports of new cases fell to a few hundred a day, where they stayed all summer. But the spread of the virus started to accelerate again in the fall after restrictions were eased and schools reopened.

Last week, the state averaged about 10,000 new cases a day, about 72% more than two weeks earlier, and patients were filling hospital beds in a number not seen since May. So now, nearly 300 days after the state reported its first case of the coronavirus on March 1, health officials face another race against time to protect vulnerable New Yorkers.

Authorities wereted no time in getting the new vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, into the arms of the first frontline medical workers on Monday morning, including a nurse at a hospital in east Queens whose ‘inoculation was televised. Distribution of the vaccine was sped up every step of the way, from development to approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday evening. But the process faces many logistical challenges.