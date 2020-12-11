The first global event in human history

Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer was illuminated on behalf of victims lost to COVID-19 in an online ceremony titled ‘For Every Life’ that paid tribute to the 60,000 victims lost in Brazil and the 500 000 lost in the world. About 87,000 Brazilians heard messages of hope and solidarity combined with music and prayer during a live broadcast on social media. He recognized the loss of families and the selfless work of healthcare workers and others helping the country through the pandemic. July 2020. Credit: UNIC Rio

NEW YORK, December 11 (IPS) – The current pandemic is possibly the first global event in the history of the human race. By “ global ” I mean he has touched almost everyone, whatever the country of residence or social class.

If in a few years – while we hope it’s over and we’re alive – we meet friends from all over the world, we’ll all have the same stories to share: fear, boredom, isolation, lost jobs and wages, lockdowns, government restrictions and face masks. No other event is approaching.

Wars, even world wars, were limited: people in Switzerland, let alone New Zealand, had no significant war stories to share with those in Poland, Yugoslavia, Germany or Japan. . And for the past 75 years, wars have been local.

Many young people may have protested against the Vietnam War, but most suffered none of its effects. People were outraged by the siege of Sarajevo, the bombing of Gaza or the “shock and fear” of Iraq.

But for 99.9% of humanity, this outrage did not change their daily routine at all: they would still get up early to go to school or work, laugh with colleagues, perhaps go out for a drink. drink and met in a karaoke bar. They had no history to share with the people of Sarajevo, Gaza or Baghdad – nothing in common.

Even football – and its fanatical supporters think world events mimic football – cannot compete. The last World Cup final was watched by 1.1 billion people, or about one in six people worldwide. There were still many who were unaware of its existence and didn’t care which team had won or lost.

In the history books

Covid-19 will go down in the history books as the first truly global event also thanks to our technological development: not only are we able to communicate across the world, but we can follow, in real time, what is happening virtually everywhere. .

Since infection, disease, and possible disability and death threaten us all, even people who otherwise may not have had much interest in the news check their smartphones for updates on the news. deaths, infection rates, vaccines or new therapies.

Covid-19 itself appears to have been designed for this role. Although its mortality increases with age, its effects are uncertain enough that even much younger and healthier populations are not entirely carefree. If Covid-19 had been less random, it would have been less feared.

This global event, however, is also a strange event. It requires people not to physically interact with each other. It thus brings out another new dimension. Our first global event will have been one where we have never met face to face in real time with other people who have experienced it.

Covid-19 probably blew us around a decade in realizing the possibilities of decouple work from physical presence At work.

On second thought, however, this makes perfect sense. To be global, the event must be experienced more or less equally by everyone at the same time. Limited by physical contact or presence, however, we cannot reach many people, simply because there is no possibility for each of us to meet thousands, let alone hundreds of thousands of others.

So the first global human event, ironically, had to be an event devoid of human and physical contact – it had to be experienced virtually.

This is also why this pandemic is different from that of a century ago. The information could not then be easily transmitted or shared. By the time the people of India were dying of the Spanish flu, Europe was recovering and ignoring or indifferent to the deaths in India. But India heard too little about the deaths in Europe until the pandemic swept over it.

Globalization of work

What will remain, other than people’s reminiscences, of this world event? There is little we can say for sure.

The pandemic will have accelerated the globalization of the second factor of production: work. (The first factor, capital, is already globalized, thanks to the opening of national capital accounts and the technical capacity to move vast sums of money around the world and to build factories and offices anywhere. or.)

Covid-19 probably blew us around a decade in realizing the possibilities of decouple work from physical presence At work. While in many activities after the pandemic is over we may return to sharing physical offices, working in factory halls, etc., in many others we will not.

It won’t have an effect only on people working from home – the change will be much deeper. A global labor market will emerge without requiring migration.

In some segments of the global economy (like call centers or software design), this market already exists. But it will become much more common. The pandemic will be a giant leap in labor ‘mobility’ – particular mobility, meaning where individual workers will stay in their place of residence but work in ‘offices’ or offices. “Factories” miles away.

People who fear that globalization may go back will be surprised. Due to the trade war between the United States and China, global value chains and commerce could suffer a temporary setback. But in terms of labor mobility or, more precisely, labor competition – which is extremely important – he will go ahead.

Source: This article is a joint publication of Social Europe and international politics and society (IPS) -Journal published by the International Political Analysis Unit of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Hiroshimastrasse 28, D-10785 Berlin

