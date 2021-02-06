The fight to end female genital mutilation: a dark secret finished

Masooma Ranalvi is the founder of WeSpeakOut and has campaigned to end FGM / C.

NEW DELHI, India, February 6 (IPS) – Survivors of female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM / C), are determined to share their stories to end the practice – even as they face ostracization by their communities. Masooma Ranalvi, survivor of FGM / C and founder of “ WeSpeakOut ”, an organization committed to the elimination of FGM / C or khafd / khafz / khatna explains that FGM / C is practiced by various communities in India but is widely practiced among the Dawoodi Bohras.

However, exposing the nefarious practice has not been easy for Ranalvi and the many others who have dared to relive their childhood memories of being “ cut off ” and share it with the world only to end it one day.

“There is a culture of fear around this issue, a culture of silence. Many do not speak out because there are social boycotts against them – unofficially declared but community-led, ”says Ranalvi in ​​an exclusive interview with IPS.

“Twenty years ago even post-death burial rights were denied to those who dared to defer and economic sanctions against families who did not comply and spoke out,” said Ranalvi, who was a leading voices in promoting a legal and social end to FGM / C in India and around the world.

According to a study conducted by “WeSpeakOut”, of the two million people who belong to the Indian community of Bohra and its diaspora, nearly 75% to 80% of women in Bohra are subject to FGM / C.

Ranalvi is also a petitioner in the 2017 lawsuit initiated by lawyer Sunita Tiwari.

Tiwari has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with the Supreme Court of India asking for a ban on FGM / C within the Muslim community of Dawoodi Bohra. This practice, which has been the community’s best-kept secret and practiced by many others around the world, is being talked about more and more, especially by survivors.

Mariya Taher is the co-founder of Sahiyo, an organization aimed at ending FGM / C worldwide.

FGM / C involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injuries to the female genitalia for non-medical purposes the reasons. Religion, culture and tradition are often cited as motives for those who practice it. There are approximately 92 countries where FGM / C is practiced, of which 51 countries have expressly prohibited it under their national laws in one form or another.

In Asia, however, there is not a single country that has passed a law to ban practice.

Based in the United States, Mariya Taher co-founded Sahiyo, a non-profit organization that works to end the practice globally and within the Bohra community. She is a survivor and has actively passed Massachusetts state-level legislation against it.

“It took five years to do it, but in August 2020 we were able to pass a law. I am currently working with a group in Connecticut to pass state law The. In the United States, although we have federal law, we also need state legislation, only 39 states have laws against FGM / C at this point, ”Taher told IPS.

Aarefa Johari, journalist and co-founder of Sahiyo, adds that “the adoption of legislation against FGM / C must be preceded, accompanied and followed by intense and robust community activism at the local level. It needs education, awareness and dialogue. “

Aarefa Johari is journalist and co-founder of Sahiyo

A survivor, she believes that while “a law against FGM / C is vital as a deterrent and as a way to clarify the state’s position on the practice, laws alone cannot put an end to deeply rooted social norms. rooted ”. It would take long-term commitment and legal intervention to change the mindset of the community, Johari says.

Since many communities within different communities use religion to justify the practice, it is important to note that extensive research and writing on the issue has been conducted by Islamic scholars and others, based on texts. Quranic and hadith (a collection of traditions containing sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad) which discredit the practice as un-Islamic.

Karamah, Muslim human rights lawyers, in a published study on FGM / C, concludes that FGM / C is a harmful practice with no religious mandate.

“The Quran does not provide a single verse or example in which female khitan (FGM / C) is mentioned as compulsory or desirable. Also, contrary to popular belief, there is no authentic hadith of the Prophet that requires a woman circumcision. “

Ten-year-old Munira’s aunt (name changed) held her hand and took her to the basement of her empty house on a Sunday evening, promising to play a game with her. Munira had no idea that the prize for this game, where she was asked to lie on a table with her underwear down and her lips sealed by her aunt to keep her screams from being heard, would end up being marked for life. . She was “cut off” by a member of her family. This memory resonates with most survivors of the practice.

“It is never easy for anyone who has been a victim of gender-based violence to share their story… My process took years, and I had to learn more about it first, then write it down. . The first thing I wrote was for the imagine an equality project ”, Taher said.

“It took me many years after this project to get comfortable sharing it on camera or being interviewed by the media about my experience. But even as I felt comfortable, I experienced many forms of backlash.

The impact on his immediate community caused some of his relatives to stop talking to him.

“Our movement (to end FGM / C) itself has faced both public and private reactions from the community – we are hounded a lot online, there are attempts to constantly discredit the stories of survivors and silence those who speak out, ”says Johari.

Trolling has not stopped the campaign to end FGM / E.

“It’s important to stress that this is a sign of the importance of our work, and we get as much (or more) positive support from community members as we get from negative buns,” Johari adds.

Many women and some community members against FGM / C sadly choose to remain silent in the interest of the “larger cause”, given the Islamophobic climate that exists.

Taher says it’s hard not to see the intersection of oppressions when working on FGM / C, with Islamophobia sadly one of them.

“Especially with the false assumption that only Muslims practice FGM / C. FGM / C is global… occurs in every continent of the world except Antarctica. And where FGM / C occurs in Islamic communities, it is a very small minority, ”says Taher.

“The truth is that FGM / C is a justified social norm in all kinds of ways – religion, health, social status, marriage, tradition, culture, etc. This social norm was established before the advent of Islam and Christianity – which means that it dates these religions. Yet in doing this work today it is vital to speak out against Islamophobia and xenophobia when working on FGM / C.

Ranalvi said the decision to take legal action only came when all else had failed.

“We knocked on the doors of the courts when all attempts at dialogue with the clergy and community leaders failed. Support for promulgated laws and institutional bodies to empower our resistance and enable us to take control of our bodies and help end this violation, is imperative, ”Ranalvi adds.

As the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation approaches on February 6, one can only hope that FGM / C, a widely held but dark secret that violates women’s human rights and practiced by diverse communities across the world, will end.

Mariya Salim is a member of the IPS UN Bureau

