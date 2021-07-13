The fight for the vote

Republican officials have justified the new laws by saying they want to crack down on voter fraud. But voter fraud is not a widespread problem, studies show to have found. Some of the very rare cases have involved Republicans try to vote more than one time.

The substance of the laws clearly indicates their true intention: they are generally intended to help Republicans win more elections.

Increase partisan control

So far, at least 14 states have enacted laws that give partisan officials more control over election monitoring – potentially allowing these politicians to overrule an election result, as Donald Trump urged Republicans at the level state to do so last year.

In Georgia, a Republican-controlled commission now has the power to remove local election officials, and has already deleted some. Arkansas has authorized a state council to “resume and hold an election” in a county if the GOP-dominated legislature deems it necessary. Arizona Republicans won Democratic Secretary of State authority over electoral prosecutions and handed it over to the Attorney General of the Republic.

It’s not hard to imagine how Republican lawmakers could use some of these new rules to disqualify enough ballots to overturn the outcome of a very close election – like, say, the Presidential Election of the Year. last in Arizona or Georgia. Provisions relating to the administration of elections, Nate Cohn of The Times wrote, are “the most insidious and serious threat to democracy” in the new bills.

Make voting more difficult

Many Republican politicians believe they are less likely to win elections when the turnout is high, and have passed laws that generally make voting more difficult.

Some of the new laws restrict early voting: Iowa, for example, has shorten the early voting period to 20 days from the 29th and reduced polling hours on polling day. Other states have made it more difficult to vote by mail: Florida has reduced the opening hours of ballot drop boxes and will also require voters to request a new mail ballot for each election.