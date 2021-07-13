The fight for the vote
As President Biden prepares to deliver a speech on voting rights in Philadelphia today and the Texas Legislature is in chaos over a Republican effort to change electoral rules, we would like to keep you informed of the latest developments on the matter.
We’ll break down the main themes of the new state laws Republicans pass, along with Democrats’ responses. The short version: Democratic leaders have no obvious way to stop Republican-backed laws – but the effect of those laws remains somewhat uncertain.
First the news
In his Philadelphia speech, Biden will call efforts to limit access to ballots “authoritarian and anti-American,” the White House said.
Some Democrats are hoping the presidential attention will persuade Congress to pass a voting rights bill that bans the new Republican voting rules. But it is unlikely. Republicans in Congress are almost uniformly opposed to ambitious voting rights bills. And some Senate Democrats, including Joe Manchin, don’t seem willing to change filibuster, which would almost certainly be necessary to pass a bill.
So why is Biden giving a speech? In part, this helps him avoid criticism from Progressive Democrats that he is ignoring the topic, as Michael Shear, White House correspondent for The Times, told us.
But Biden also appears to be genuinely concerned about the issue, and using the Presidential Intimidation Chair is one of the few options open to him. In the long run, high-level attention can increase the chances of federal legislation, Michael said.
In Texas, Democratic lawmakers fled the state yesterday to deny the Republican-controlled legislature the quorum it needs to pass a restrictive ballot bill. This decision will likely only delay the bill, not prevent it from becoming law.
Republican officials have justified the new laws by saying they want to crack down on voter fraud. But voter fraud is not a widespread problem, studies show to have found. Some of the very rare cases have involved Republicans try to vote more than one time.
The substance of the laws clearly indicates their true intention: they are generally intended to help Republicans win more elections.
Increase partisan control
So far, at least 14 states have enacted laws that give partisan officials more control over election monitoring – potentially allowing these politicians to overrule an election result, as Donald Trump urged Republicans at the level state to do so last year.
In Georgia, a Republican-controlled commission now has the power to remove local election officials, and has already deleted some. Arkansas has authorized a state council to “resume and hold an election” in a county if the GOP-dominated legislature deems it necessary. Arizona Republicans won Democratic Secretary of State authority over electoral prosecutions and handed it over to the Attorney General of the Republic.
It’s not hard to imagine how Republican lawmakers could use some of these new rules to disqualify enough ballots to overturn the outcome of a very close election – like, say, the Presidential Election of the Year. last in Arizona or Georgia. Provisions relating to the administration of elections, Nate Cohn of The Times wrote, are “the most insidious and serious threat to democracy” in the new bills.
Make voting more difficult
Many Republican politicians believe they are less likely to win elections when the turnout is high, and have passed laws that generally make voting more difficult.
Some of the new laws restrict early voting: Iowa, for example, has shorten the early voting period to 20 days from the 29th and reduced polling hours on polling day. Other states have made it more difficult to vote by mail: Florida has reduced the opening hours of ballot drop boxes and will also require voters to request a new mail ballot for each election.
Notably, some of the provisions target areas and groups that lean towards Democrats – like black, Latino and younger voters. Georgia reduced number of drop-off boxes allowed for Metro Atlanta about 23 of 94 – while increasing drop boxes in other parts of the state. Texas Republicans hope to ban drive-thru voting and other measures Harris County, a Democratic stronghold, passed last year. Montana ruled that student cards are no longer a sufficient form of voter identification.
And the impact?
It is not that easy to understand. The laws certainly have the potential to achieve their goal of reducing Democratic participation more than Republican participation. In tightly divided states like Arizona, Florida, or Georgia – or in a congressional swing district – even a small effect could determine an election.
But recent Republicans’ efforts to curb Democratic participation date back to Obama’s presidency, and so far they appear to have failed. “The Republican intention behind restrictive electoral laws can be harmful, but the impact to date has been negligible ”, Bill Scher wrote yesterday in RealClearPolitics. The restrictions obviously weren’t big enough to prevent people from voting, in part thanks to Democrats’ efforts to get the vote.
The Republicans’ latest restrictions – and those that may follow, such as in Texas – are more significant, however, creating uncertainty over their effect.
“Our democracy works best when we believe everyone should have free, fair and accessible elections,” Myrna Pérez, a longtime election expert (before Biden appointed her to a federal judge) told us. . “And while it may turn out that their self-serving anti-election efforts can backfire, make no mistake: our democracy is worse just because they tried.”
The Supreme Court took a different point of view. Its majority designated by the republicans has ruled several times that states have the right to restrict access to voting.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The evolving menu of Eid al-Adha
Meat is at the heart of Eid al-Adha. Traditionally, people across the Islamic world have marked the holiday by sacrificing a lamb – or a goat, a cow, or a camel, depending on the region – at home and sharing it with friends, family and the needy. But the celebrations are starting to be different as a younger generation adjusts to changing seasons, laws and local tastes, writes Reem Kassis for The Times.
Breakfast was the highlight of Eid al-Adha for Areej Bazzari, who grew up in Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The star of his family’s festive table was offal – braised in garlic, fried with onion, or mixed with eggs. Since her family moved to California, Eid al-Adha has meant a great reunion of family and friends, featuring non-traditional dishes like fattehs and shushbaraks.
Nadia Hamila’s main dish for the holidays is méchoui, a slowly roasted leg of lamb. But the side dishes will lean more towards salads and vegetables – lighter summer dishes. “I firmly believe that traditions have to adapt,” she said.
This Eid al-Adha is tentatively set for Tuesday, July 20. Read the rest of the story. – Sanam Yar, a morning writer
