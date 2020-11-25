“ The fight continues ”: protests in Colombia persist despite pandemic

Bogota Colombia – Hundreds of people gathered on a street corner in downtown Bogota on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of Dilan Cruz’s death. His mother and sister organized a flower ring on the street where the 18-year-old was shot dead by police a year earlier during an anti-government protest, with his clothes and a framed portrait placed in the center.

Throughout the vigil, the mostly young crowd chanted: “Dilan is not dead, Dilan has been killed!”

Cruz’s murder, who was shot down by riot police at close range, fueled Colombia’s soaring anti-government protests in late 2019. What started in November as a ” national strike “against labor reforms, quickly evolved into a government movement.

Hundreds of thousands of Colombians gathered to express their anger at President Ivan Duque’s administration over a range of issues, including its implementation of the 2016 peace agreement, economic reforms, inattention to rural populations, inequalities and the assassination of social leaders.

The protest movement lost momentum earlier this year amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, with Duque introducing sweeping restrictions in March in a bid to minimize the spread of the virus. Much of the country was stranded for six months as the government banned mass gatherings.

Colombia has confirmed more than 1.25 million cases of COVID-19 and its death toll from the disease has exceeded 35,000, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. Its economy also deteriorated due to the restrictions, with some sectors not reopening until September. Informal workers, who make up around 47% of the Colombian workforce, have been hit hardest and are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Despite the restrictions of several months, the movement continued its activities. In June, the National Strike Committee sent a letter to President Duque, presenting six suggested measures to address the twin health and economic crises, including emergency rent subsidies and increased support for the public education system. Duque’s administration had not responded to the letter or met with the committee at the time of publication.

“This year, despite the pandemic, I saw many young people and families with a lot of social conscience,” said Laura Garzon, one of Dilan Cruz’s teachers who attended the vigil.

“The future is uncertain, but whatever the fight, the fight continues.”

The committee and other collectives have also staged a handful of marches in recent months to demand emergency measures to provide financial relief and health guarantees.

Ruben Pinilla, a teacher and organizer of the District Association of Education Workers, said thousands of protesters had taken part in several protests since June, despite the restrictions. Among them was the Minga Indigenous Gathering from October 17-21, when 8,000 indigenous people from southwest Colombia traveled hundreds of kilometers to the capital to demand government reform and the protection of their lands and rulers. .

In a recent episode of the national strike, thousands of students and workers marched on November 19 to demand government reforms. The Central Union of Workers parade with banners declaring that “Duque neither listens nor negotiates”.

“We are young people representing a voice that tempts and seeks to transform our future,” said Fabio Castro, director of activist percussion group Barbukana. He told Al Jazeera he had walked in the hope that the government would distribute resources fairly. “Art is one of the most forgotten sectors of this pandemic – there is no economic relief and the government is not giving us job opportunities either,” he said.

While the government provided emergency relief, authorities have opened several investigations into irregularities in contracts related to coronavirus emergency aid and the potential involvement of officials.

Gimena Sanchez-Garzoli, director of the Andes advocacy group for the Washington office on Latin America, told Al Jazeera: “In addition to the previous discontent, protesters are now responding to the mass corruption of COVID-19 funds. ” She added that some politicians have used the pandemic as an excuse to ignore calls for increased security and other reforms.

The government blamed the recent protests on “outside infiltrators” of the ELN armed group and remaining FARC dissidents. During the stormy and spontaneous protests against police brutality in September, the Defense Ministry declared them “an articulate, systemic and organized manifestation of violence and vandalism”.

When the committee announced plans for a march on November 21, the anniversary of the largest mass mobilization in protests last year, the government announced that some purchases would be tax free That day. The protests were a fraction of the size of the previous year’s event, and local media reported flooding of consumers in shopping malls.

Pinilla told Al Jazeera that the organizers did not see the “critical mass” they hoped to host in the capital’s main plaza, but that it was important to recognize that people gathered in their respective neighborhoods across the country. Colombia.

“At this time, it is important to strengthen the permanent presence [of the movement] in each territory, ”he added.

While the COVID-19 outbreak may continue to deter some people from taking part in mass rallies, protest organizers and analysts said the movement may continue to evolve at the local level.

Shauna Gillooly, a doctoral student and political science researcher at UC Irvine, said the national strike committee should ally with those protesting police brutality to amplify the movement in the future. In September, when a man was killed after police repeatedly shocked him with a taser in Bogota, the city exploded into protests.

“There must be conversations about the national strike that broadens the demands and turns to the factions within the national strike that were not well represented last year,” she said.

Pinilla’s organization has negotiated with local governments, calling for more political involvement and voter participation in the upcoming legislative elections, and hopes that social movements continue to grow.

“It is an evolution not in size or quantity, but in a deep conviction and an understanding of the causes that build this platform for peaceful change,” Pinilla told Al Jazeera.