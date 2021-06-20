The fight against the origins of Covid renews the debate on the risks of laboratory work

In the United States, “there are no biosafety rules or regulations that have the force of law,” he said. “And that contrasts with all other aspects of biomedical research.” There are applicable rules, for example, for experiments with human subjects, vertebrate animals, radioactive material and lasers, but none for research with pathogenic organisms.

Dr Relman, who also supports the need for independent regulation, warned that legal restrictions, as opposed to guidelines or more flexible regulations, could also pose problems. “The law is heavy and slow,” he said. At one point in the evolution of biological warfare laws, for example, Congress banned possession of smallpox. But the language of the rule, Dr Relman said, also seemed to prohibit possession of the vaccine because of its genetic similarity to the virus itself. “Trying to fix it took forever,” he said.

Current HHS policy also does not offer much guidance on working with scientists in other countries. Some have different policies regarding gain-of-function research, while others have none.

Johns Hopkins’ Dr Gronvall argued that the US government cannot dictate what scientists do in other parts of the world. “You have to embrace self-government,” she said. “You can’t sit on everyone’s shoulder.”

Even if other countries fail to put in place gain-of-function research policies, Dr Lipsitch said that shouldn’t stop the United States from developing better ones. As a world leader in biomedical research, the country could lead by example. “The United States is central enough,” said Dr Lipsitch. “What we do is really important. “

Ironically, the pandemic has suspended deliberations on these issues. But there is no doubt that the coronavirus will influence the shape of the debate. Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said that before the pandemic, the idea of ​​a new virus sweeping the world and causing millions of deaths seemed hypothetically plausible. Now he has seen what such a virus can do.

“You have to think very carefully about any kind of research that might lead to this kind of incident in the future,” Dr Bloom said.