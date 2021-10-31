The FDA is evaluating whether the Moderna vaccine can cause heart problems in adolescents.

The Food and Drug Administration is examining reports suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna may cause heart problems in some teens, the company said on Sunday.

Moderna sought FDA clearance for the use of its vaccine in children ages 12 to 17 in June. Adolescents would receive 100 micrograms of the vaccine – the same dose given to adults 18 years of age and older. But the agency has yet to make a decision on the request, which has sparked speculation about the reasons for the delay.

In a Sunday statementModerna said the FDA “needs more time to assess recent international post-vaccination myocarditis risk analyzes.”

The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for use in adolescents in July. But since then, several European countries have suspended the use of the vaccine in people 30 and under, citing concerns about myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.