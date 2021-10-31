The FDA is evaluating whether the Moderna vaccine can cause heart problems in adolescents.
The Food and Drug Administration is examining reports suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna may cause heart problems in some teens, the company said on Sunday.
Moderna sought FDA clearance for the use of its vaccine in children ages 12 to 17 in June. Adolescents would receive 100 micrograms of the vaccine – the same dose given to adults 18 years of age and older. But the agency has yet to make a decision on the request, which has sparked speculation about the reasons for the delay.
In a Sunday statementModerna said the FDA “needs more time to assess recent international post-vaccination myocarditis risk analyzes.”
The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for use in adolescents in July. But since then, several European countries have suspended the use of the vaccine in people 30 and under, citing concerns about myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Moderna said more than 1.5 million adolescents worldwide have received her coronavirus vaccine, and data to date does not suggest an increased risk of myocarditis. But studies from Israel and the United States have linked the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to rare and transient cases of myocarditis, with a higher risk of Moderna vaccine.
The FDA informed Moderna on Friday that it would need more time to assess the safety of the vaccine and may not issue a decision until January 2022, the company said in a statement Sunday. The agency took about a month to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children from 12 to 15 years old. This vaccine has been available for adolescents in the United States and Europe since May.
Even with the increased risk, vaccine-induced myocarditis is rare, mild, and resolves quickly, noted Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the FDA.
Covid-19 is much more likely to cause myocarditis, Dr Offit noted, because the virus can infect and damage the lining of the heart. “This would be the decision point I would take for my child,” he said.
In studies in Israel and the United States, the incidence of heart problems in people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine is highest in men aged 16 to 29. The risk appears to decrease in children 12 to 15 years old and is expected to be even lower in young children, Dr Offit said.
The FDA asked Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in July to register more children in their clinical trials to detect less common side effects. Last week, after reviewing data from a clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, the FDA cleared the vaccine for this age group.
The results of Pfizer’s vaccine trial in children under 5 are not expected until the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest. Last week, Moderna said her vaccine produced a powerful immune response in children 6 to 11 years old who have received half the adult dose. The company plans to seek FDA clearance for the use of the vaccine in this age group.
