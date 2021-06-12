The FDA details failures at a Baltimore plant that led to unusable doses of vaccine.
A Baltimore factory that made useless 75 million doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by Johnson & Johnson failed for weeks to seal a vaccine ingredient preparation area and allowed the transport of production waste through the area, the Food and Drug Administration said in a memorandum analyzing the plant’s operations.
The note, posted on the agency’s website Friday night, offered the most detailed explanation to date of why regulators believe tens of millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced at this plant must be piers.
the The FDA advised Johnson & Johnson to throw away the equivalent of 60 million doses on Friday. This brought the total number of doses that cannot be used due to contamination issues to 75 million at a plant in Southeast Baltimore, operated by Emergent BioSolutions, the Johnson & Johnson subcontractor and a government contractor. for a long time.
The vaccine manufacturing plant has been shut down for the past two months as regulators determine the cause of the contamination that has ruined many doses, whether it is safe to reopen the facility and what to do with the equivalent of at least 170 million doses of vaccine that Emergent produced for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, another vaccine developer.
The FDA memo said Emergent failed to properly separate the areas in which workers were making vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in order to prevent cross-contamination that could make doses unsafe or ineffective. It was written by Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s principal vaccine regulator, and sent to Johnson & Johnson.
When Emergent began producing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in November, the note said, workers at the plant weighed and prepared the ingredients used to produce the two vaccines in separate areas. But after the plant began full production in December, workers began weighing and cleaning materials for the two vaccines in a joint warehouse.
At the same time, the accelerated pace of production has created more waste. Emergent allowed workers to transport it through the warehouse in wheeled containers, according to the FDA report and interviews with former Emergent workers familiar with plant procedures.
This error is likely behind Emergent’s discovery in March that a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been contaminated with a key ingredient used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine, the note said. Emergent said a few weeks ago that it threw away that whole lot, the equivalent of 15 million doses.
The FDA on Friday ruled that an additional 60 million doses of Johnson & Johnson should not be used. The agency said it considers 10 million separate doses to be safe, effective and suitable for distribution in the United States or for export. Emergent and Johnson & Johnson have both touted the clearance of these doses as a positive development that will help fight the pandemic.
The memo says the contamination discovered in March most likely occurred when workers removing waste from AstraZeneca’s production area contaminated bioreactor materials that were ready for use in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the 15 million doses that had to be thrown away, the FDA said, another 60 million should be thrown away because the same lax procedures were used to produce them and evidence of trace contamination may not have appeared. in tests.
There is no evidence that even a low level of contamination “would have no impact on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” the memo reads.
Even though the plant did not fully follow good manufacturing practices, regulators decided to authorize 10 million doses, citing the persistence of the public health emergency of Covid-19. These batches were produced under better conditions, before “the overloading of the installation’s capacities and the transit of waste in the area which led to cross-contamination”, specifies the note.
The agency also pointed out that regulators were concerned about Emergent’s practices prior to the discovery of the contaminated batch. In September, he said, inspectors cited overcrowded manufacturing areas with equipment and supplies, inadequate support for quality assurance and the need to improve the flow of materials and equipment.
During a follow-up visit in early February, inspectors were troubled by the number of staff changes and new hires, as well as the need for greater consistency in monitoring manufacturing procedures, according to the note.
The government agreed in May 2020 to pay Emergent a monthly fee that, last April, would have totaled around $ 200 million. A federal official said the Biden administration has not been paying the Emergent fees, which were linked to the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine since about April.
After the contamination was discovered, federal authorities stripped Emergent of responsibility for producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. If and when the plant is allowed to reopen, Emergent will only produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and only under the direct supervision of Johnson and Johnson. A decision on the resumption of operations at the Baltimore plant is expected in a few weeks.
