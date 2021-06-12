The FDA details failures at a Baltimore plant that led to unusable doses of vaccine.

The memo says the contamination discovered in March most likely occurred when workers removing waste from AstraZeneca’s production area contaminated bioreactor materials that were ready for use in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition to the 15 million doses that had to be thrown away, the FDA said, another 60 million should be thrown away because the same lax procedures were used to produce them and evidence of trace contamination may not have appeared. in tests.

There is no evidence that even a low level of contamination “would have no impact on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” the memo reads.

Even though the plant did not fully follow good manufacturing practices, regulators decided to authorize 10 million doses, citing the persistence of the public health emergency of Covid-19. These batches were produced under better conditions, before “the overloading of the installation’s capacities and the transit of waste in the area which led to cross-contamination”, specifies the note.

The agency also pointed out that regulators were concerned about Emergent’s practices prior to the discovery of the contaminated batch. In September, he said, inspectors cited overcrowded manufacturing areas with equipment and supplies, inadequate support for quality assurance and the need to improve the flow of materials and equipment.

During a follow-up visit in early February, inspectors were troubled by the number of staff changes and new hires, as well as the need for greater consistency in monitoring manufacturing procedures, according to the note.

The government agreed in May 2020 to pay Emergent a monthly fee that, last April, would have totaled around $ 200 million. A federal official said the Biden administration has not been paying the Emergent fees, which were linked to the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine since about April.

After the contamination was discovered, federal authorities stripped Emergent of responsibility for producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. If and when the plant is allowed to reopen, Emergent will only produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and only under the direct supervision of Johnson and Johnson. A decision on the resumption of operations at the Baltimore plant is expected in a few weeks.