The failure of vaccination in Africa

The UN Covax program delivered low doses to Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected. Why? Here’s all you need to know.

How is the global vaccination going?

By some parameters, remarkably well. In just under a year, more than 8.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed worldwide, and 55% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. But this monumental effort left the underdeveloped world behind – especially in Africa. Only 6.6 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Africa, where the Omicron variant was recently discovered, only 7.5% of the continent’s population has been fully vaccinated. Most of the doses of the various vaccines went to wealthy countries in Europe and the United States, which spent hundreds of billions on first orders; millions of people in these countries are now receiving their third injection, triggering claims of vaccine hoarding. “We are looking at a situation where high-income countries will continue to receive regular boosters, while people in low-income countries have not even received their first dose,” said Alexandra Phelan, assistant professor of global law and of Public Health and Ethics at Georgetown University.

What are the consequences?

In developing countries, the scarcity of vaccines means more disease and death, as well as economic damage to societies already mired in hunger and poverty. Unvaccinated populations can also become breeding grounds for new variants of the coronavirus that are spreading around the world. Harmful variants can mutate in unvaccinated or immunocompromised populations, such as the large number of untreated HIV-positive people in southern Africa. The Delta variant has spread uncontrollably this year in India, where vaccination rates were low at the time. Experts now fear that we are entering a vicious cycle where rich countries order boosters to protect against variants developing in poor countries without their own access to vaccines.

What are the causes of unequal distribution?

The World Health Organization’s Covax program, backed by the United Nations, has largely failed on its promise to deliver 2 billion doses of vaccine by 2021 to countries in dire need. There are several reasons for the shortfall. The first is that India – where most of the doses for Africa were supposed to be made – halted vaccine exports when it was hit by a catastrophic wave of COVID in April. Second, it has proven difficult to get doses from African airports to armed syringes. So far, around 40 percent of vaccines delivered to Africa have not been used and thousands of doses have expired and been thrown away. Third, drug companies delivered just 12% of the 994 million doses promised to Covax, according to an October report from the People’s Vaccine Alliance. Covax officials have accused pharmaceutical companies of prioritizing rich countries over meeting their Covax commitments. “We need more transparency from the industry, so it’s clear if countries or other buyers are skipping the queue,” said Covax CEO Aurélia Nguyen.

Would patent disclaimers help?

Some advocates insist that drug companies need to do more by waiving patents on their vaccines. The United States joined Russia and China in May to demand a temporary ban on intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, which could help low-income countries increase their own vaccine production. But opponents, including the European Union and the pharmaceutical companies themselves, argue that patent waivers will discourage expensive innovation in research. And developing countries could take years to acquire the capacity to produce their own vaccines, meaning the waivers would not have an immediate impact. Executives also cited global reluctance to vaccines as a reason for not making generic versions of their vaccines, especially the innovative mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech. “People want to be sure that the vaccine they are getting is of the same quality that we have here in the western world,” said BioNTech chief medical officer Özlem Türeci. Critics dismiss this as an excuse to prioritize profits over public health.

Can’t surplus vaccines be shipped overseas?

Vaccines should be kept in a cold room – especially Pfizer mRNA injections – and expire quickly when thawed, so it is not possible to load unused doses at your local pharmacy and airmail them to Botswana. In addition, many developing countries cannot find people to immunize. The same week Omicron was detected, South Africa delayed delivery of incoming vaccines because authorities could not use those it already had in stock. This is partly because of the reluctance to vaccinate, and partly because the world is currently facing a shortage of 1 to 2 billion syringes.

Can global vaccine production be boosted?

Yes, but it will take time, money, and patience, all of which are lacking. At least 12 COVID vaccine production facilities are either installed or in preparation in six African countries, some of which will “fill and finish” the imported vaccine substance to produce hundreds of millions of doses of China’s Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sinovac and Russia’s Sputnik V by the end of 2022. BioNTech has announced it will build manufacturing centers in Rwanda and Senegal, but the continent is still a long way from making enough of its own vaccine to inoculate most of it. of its population. “It’s too little, too late,” Rohit Malpani, independent public health consultant, said of BioNTech’s announcement. “Nothing should have stopped BioNTech from doing this a year ago.”

