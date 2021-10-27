The face of BJ Novak is on products around the world. He does not know why.

Actor Simu Liu has often joked around the time he modeled for stock images in 2014. He said he was paid $ 120 to take the photos, which have since appeared in everything from manuals To YMCA leaflets. “This archival photo shoot always finds a way to come back and haunt me LOL,” Mr. Liu said on Twitter in 2018.

Update Oct. 27, 2021, 4:35 p.m. ET

Most likely, Mr. Novak did not make any money from his photo, as public domain images are free to use. But Marc Misthal, senior attorney at Gottlieb, Rackman & Reisman, a New York law firm, said that at least in the United States, Mr Novak has a number of possible legal options to pursue – s’ he wishes it.

His lawyer can send cease and desist letters to companies that have used his image, or he can escalate the case by suing the companies, said copyright and trademark specialist Mr Misthal.

However, Mr Misthal said he believed the actor was more likely to sue companies that made money from the photo than the person who uploaded the photo to a public domain website.

“It’s really the fact that their face or their image is associated with a particular product, because they use their image to attract customers and make money,” Mr. Misthal said.

But, if Mr Novak’s Instagram post on Monday is any indication, he has no plans to take legal action against anyone.

“I’m too amused to do anything about it,” he wrote.

He has known his double life as a “model” since at least 2014, when he posted a photo on Instagram of her photo on cans of cologne, showing five pairs of her eyeballs staring at Swedish shoppers.