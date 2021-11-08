“The eyes of the UN”: the French navy applies sanctions against North Korea

Flying over the Yellow Sea between Korea and China, a French navy crew scans the ocean for signs of contraband bound for North Korea.

The team is part of an international mission enforcing United Nations sanctions in Pyongyang, flying surveillance trips from the US base at Futenma in Okinawa, Japan.

“The UN sends us information on ships suspected of illicit behavior”, then a flight plan is drawn up, explains Guillaume, the second in command who leads the team and is only identifiable by his first name.

On board their Falcon 200 aircraft, the six-person team uses radar as well as ship’s AIS, the automatic identification system that transmits information including a ship’s identity and route.

But their best tool is still visual observation: two crew members sit next to the plane’s windows, scanning the ocean surface with binoculars and taking pictures.

“We are the eyes of the United Nations in the region,” Guillaume said.

Suddenly, the team is on alert: a vessel has been spotted with its AIS deactivated, a gesture considered suspicious behavior.

The pilots rerouted the aircraft, making two passes at an altitude below 150 meters (500 feet), searching for the name of the boat on its stern, and attempting to establish radio contact with its crew.

Briefing the team before the flight, Guillaume stressed the importance of a “cordial and professional response” in the event of suspicious behavior.

“In the context of international tensions in the region, the aim is to avoid poisoning the situation. You have to be firm but courteous.

– “The credibility of France” –

A little further on, the team spotted two stationary ships, hull to hull.

A first pass reinforces the suspicions: pumping pipes connect the larger of the ships, the waterline of which indicates that it is fully loaded, to the smaller, a merchant ship.

The latter is “ideal for transporting contraband, but could also simply fill up with fishermen,” said a member of the team.

When contact is made with the larger boat, the crew pretend not to know why the smaller boat is tied up.

The French team is gathering as much information as possible on ships to send to the UN, which will investigate violations of resolutions 2375 and 2397 limiting the sale, supply and transfer of natural gas and oil to North Korea .

If a violation is found, a case could advance against the ships and their owners.

The team arrived in Japan from its base in French Polynesia in mid-October.

French forces have regularly participated in surveillance missions since 2018, alongside eight other countries and under the supervision of the Execution Coordination Unit responsible for the implementation of UN resolutions.

For France, the missions are also a means of increasing its visibility in the region, after the unveiling in 2019 of its Indo-Pacific defense strategy.

France has 1.6 million citizens and a vast nine million square kilometer exclusive economic zone in the region, which has particular strategic value given Beijing’s growing territorial ambitions and US-China tensions.

And his UN-sponsored mission also illustrates “his interest in the region beyond its Indo-Pacific priorities,” said Hugo Decis, research analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

It confirms “the capacity of the French forces to work with their partners and allies and in this sense contributes to the credibility of France as a power, even a secondary one, in the Pacific”.

