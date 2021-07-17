The extent of flooding in the hardest-hit regions of Europe
Deadly floods swept through parts of Europe this week, destroying buildings and killing more than 100 people. Floods of this size have not been seen for 500 or even 1,000 years, according to German meteorologists and officials.
Ahrweiler district
is one of
hardest hit areas.
Ahrweiler district
is one of
hardest hit areas.
Preliminary analysis of satellite images shows large areas of inundation along rivers in western Germany and neighboring countries. The analysis compared satellite images from July 15 to images acquired in June and July over the past two years to show areas inundated that would not normally be flooded at this time of year.
Hagen
Videos on social media showed streets filled with knee-deep water and residents buried in landslides.
Province of Limbourg
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.
Dusseldorf
Hundreds of calls have been made to firefighters for help in the event of a flood.
Valkenburg
The city center was flooded Thursday, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying a bridge.
Erftstadt
Several houses and part of a historic castle collapsed.
Cork
Fears that a major dam could break led to evacuations on Thursday. Some people returned on Friday as the water receded.
Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
About 3,500 people were in shelters.
fault
Flash floods filled the streets. The roads were blocked by fallen trees and construction debris.
Ahrweiler district
One of the most affected regions. Authorities said at least 50 people had died and 1,300 were missing.
Sources: analysis of flooded areas by Gennadii Donchyt, Deltares, using satellite data from Google Earth Engine. Reports from affected areas are compiled from officials, local media and press service reports.·The New York Times
