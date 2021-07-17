The extent of flooding in the hardest-hit regions of Europe

Deadly floods swept through parts of Europe this week, destroying buildings and killing more than 100 people. Floods of this size have not been seen for 500 or even 1,000 years, according to German meteorologists and officials.





Some cities that have reported flood damage







Ahrweiler district is one of hardest hit areas.

Preliminary analysis of satellite images shows large areas of inundation along rivers in western Germany and neighboring countries. The analysis compared satellite images from July 15 to images acquired in June and July over the past two years to show areas inundated that would not normally be flooded at this time of year.



