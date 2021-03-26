The ex-CDC director offers no evidence to support speculation that the coronavirus came from a lab.

The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a CNN clip on Friday that he supported a theory, decried by many scientists and rejected. as “extremely unlikely” by at least one international expert from the World Health Organization, that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. The former official, Dr Robert Redfield, presented no evidence and stressed that this was his opinion.

“I am of the opinion that I still think that the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped. Others don’t believe it. It is very good. Science will eventually understand ”, Dr Redfield told Dr Sanjay Gupta in the music video, referring to the origin of the virus. An official report from the WHO team and the Chinese scientists with whom it has worked, on the origins of the pandemic and the coronavirus in humans, is expected next week.

Despite Dr Redfield’s comments, officials briefed on the intelligence say there is no new evidence that would cause US spy agencies to reassess their views. There is no new information that supports the so-called lab theory, according to officials briefed on the intelligence.

Under the Trump administration, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and to a lesser extent the President himself, pushed the theory that the coronavirus had escaped from a lab.