The ex-CDC director offers no evidence to support speculation that the coronavirus came from a lab.
The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a CNN clip on Friday that he supported a theory, decried by many scientists and rejected. as “extremely unlikely” by at least one international expert from the World Health Organization, that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan. The former official, Dr Robert Redfield, presented no evidence and stressed that this was his opinion.
“I am of the opinion that I still think that the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped. Others don’t believe it. It is very good. Science will eventually understand ”, Dr Redfield told Dr Sanjay Gupta in the music video, referring to the origin of the virus. An official report from the WHO team and the Chinese scientists with whom it has worked, on the origins of the pandemic and the coronavirus in humans, is expected next week.
Despite Dr Redfield’s comments, officials briefed on the intelligence say there is no new evidence that would cause US spy agencies to reassess their views. There is no new information that supports the so-called lab theory, according to officials briefed on the intelligence.
Under the Trump administration, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and to a lesser extent the President himself, pushed the theory that the coronavirus had escaped from a lab.
Mr Pompeo urged spy agencies to investigate the lab theory and Richard Grenell, then acting director of national intelligence, called a review of what was known about the origin of the new coronavirus.
Some in the Trump administration shared Mr Pompeo’s suspicions that an accident had occurred, and coronavirus samples being researched inadvertently infected workers who then spread it to Wuhan. These officials pointed to some scientific reports which they said reinforced their feelings.
Claims that the virus was intentionally created or altered in a lab have been rejected by scientists and US intelligence officials. The office of Trump administration director of national intelligence agrees “With the broad scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was neither artificial nor genetically modified.”
Although this statement was made diplomatically, the message from the intelligence agencies was clear that, despite pressure from the Trump administration, they had no evidence that the coronavirus had escaped from the lab. And many intelligence officials remained much more skeptical than Mr Pompeo, telling his colleagues that there simply wasn’t enough information to tell where the coronavirus was coming from, and certainly not enough to dispute the scientific consensus that was skeptical of the laboratory theory.
The CIA and other intelligence agencies have been skeptical that China is sharing everything it knows about the virus, although this is at least in part due to local authorities withholding critical information. in Beijing at key times of the start of the epidemic.
A group of scientists who remain convinced of the possibility of a laboratory leak wrote an open letter in early March, when the WHO team’s report was due for the first time to demand a full investigation Chinese laboratories. Virologists who have studied the evolution of coronaviruses and how they passed to humans in the past that caused SARS and MERS continue to argue that evidence of a natural origin outside of a leak of laboratory are overwhelming.
The Chinese government, prominent Chinese scientists and many virologists, who study the evolution of viruses and the development of infectious diseases, said the theory of laboratory leaks was very unlikely, citing genetic evidence and the many opportunities. infection naturally in human interactions with animals such as bats, where the virus is thought to originate.
When Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, was asked at a White House pandemic press conference on Friday about Dr Redfield’s comments, he noted that these remarks were only an opinion. Dr Fauci said viruses can adapt to humans in different ways.
“You know one of them is in the lab and one of them, which is most likely, which most public health officials agree with, is that he was probably under the radar screen, spreading through the Chinese community for several weeks if not a month or more, which allowed it, when first clinically recognized, to be quite well adapted, ”said Dr Fauci.
At the same press conference on Friday, Dr Rochelle Walensky, the current director of the CDC, said she looked forward to considering the next joint report from WHO experts and Chinese scientists.
“I have no indication for or against any of the hypotheses that Dr Fauci has just laid out,” she said.
Zachary Montague and Isabella Grullón Paz contributed reporting.
