The Ever Given is partially afloat, which gives hope that traffic will soon be able to resume.

Late Saturday, tugboat operators sounded their horns in celebration of the most visible sign of progress since the ship’s failure on Tuesday night.

The 220,000-ton vessel has moved. It didn’t go far – just two degrees, or about 100 feet, according to shipping managers. This comes in addition to progress on Friday, when canal officials said the dredgers had managed to dig out the stern of the ship, freeing its rudder.

The company that oversees the ship’s operations and crew, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said 11 tugs were helping, two of which joined the fight on Sunday. Several dredgers, including a specialized suction dredger that can extract 2,000 cubic meters of material per hour, dug around the bow of the ship, the company said.

Salvagers were determined to free the ship as the spring tide rose, raising the water level of the canal up to 18 inches, analysts and shipping agents said.

It’s a tricky mission, with crews trying to move the ship without knocking it off balance or breaking it.

With the Ever Given sagging in the middle, her bow and stern taken in positions they weren’t designed for, the hull is vulnerable to stress and cracks, experts say. Just as each high tide brought hope that the ship might be released, each low tide places new strain on the ship.

Teams of divers inspected the hull throughout the operation and found no damage, officials said. It will need to be inspected again once it is completely free.

And it would take some time to also inspect the canal itself to ensure safe passage. With hundreds of ships backed up to either side, it could be days before operations return to normal.

