The Ever Given is partially afloat and almost free, which gives hope that traffic will soon be able to resume.

The gigantic freighter blocking one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries was torn from shore and partially refloated early Monday morning, giving hope that traffic could soon resume in the Suez Canal and limit the economic fallout from the disruption .

The rescue teams, working both on land and on the water for five days and five nights, were eventually aided by forces more powerful than any of the machines that rushed to the scene to assist with the rescue. : the moon and the tides.

As water levels rose overnight, hours of digging and digging millions of tons of earth around Ever Green paid off as the ship slowly regained buoyancy, according to reports. responsible.

While shipping officials and Egyptian authorities warned the complicated operation was still underway, they expressed growing confidence that the ship would soon be completely free.