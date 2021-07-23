The European Union medicines regulator authorizes the Moderna vaccine for children 12 years and older.
The European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s main regulatory body for medicines, Friday authorized the use of Moderna’s Covid vaccine for children 12 and over, paving the way for final block approval.
The agency approved the vaccine for over 18s in January. The vaccine is also licensed for people 18 years of age and older in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain.
The protocol for children will be the same as for adults – two injections four weeks apart – the regulator said. Arm pain, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects reported in adolescents receiving the vaccine, he said, in the same way as adults.
The agency’s recommendation will go to the European Commission, the bloc’s administrative arm, for final approval. It is up to the 27 national governments of the EU to decide if and when to start using the vaccine on children.
So far, the only vaccine approved for 12 to 17 year olds in Europe and North America has been that of Pfizer-BioNTech. The block medication regulator recommended for children at the end of May, and the European Commission quickly approved it. More than a dozen EU countries have since started immunizing children.
The EU vaccination campaign has accelerated dramatically in recent weeks, and has even exceeded vaccination levels in the United States, with more than 67 percent of the population now inoculated with at least one dose, and 53 percent hundred fully immune according to data collected by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Fifty-six percent of the American population has received at least one dose, and 49% are fully vaccinated.
The block has obtained enough doses to meet its goal of fully immunizing 70 percent of the adult population by the end of July, the commission said earlier this month. But despite the high overall level of immunization, significant differences remain between the member countries of the bloc.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned in a joint statement with the World Health Organization on Friday that the Delta variant is now dominant in the majority of countries in the bloc, and urged “rapid deployment of vaccinations” , highlighting this complete inoculation significantly. reduces the risk of serious illness and death.
“When called upon to do so, people need to be vaccinated,” Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO director for Europe, said in a statement.
