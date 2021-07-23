The European Union medicines regulator authorizes the Moderna vaccine for children 12 years and older.

The European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s main regulatory body for medicines, Friday authorized the use of Moderna’s Covid vaccine for children 12 and over, paving the way for final block approval.

The agency approved the vaccine for over 18s in January. The vaccine is also licensed for people 18 years of age and older in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain.

The protocol for children will be the same as for adults – two injections four weeks apart – the regulator said. Arm pain, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects reported in adolescents receiving the vaccine, he said, in the same way as adults.

The agency’s recommendation will go to the European Commission, the bloc’s administrative arm, for final approval. It is up to the 27 national governments of the EU to decide if and when to start using the vaccine on children.