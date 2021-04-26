The European Union is suing AstraZeneca for the lack of vaccine doses.

The European Union sued AstraZeneca over what Block has described as delays in shipping hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines, a sharp escalation in a long-standing dispute between Block and the maker of one of the world’s most popular vaccines. important to the world.

AstraZeneca said it would only be able to deliver a third of the 300 million doses expected by European authorities at the end of June. As a result, EU officials said Monday they believe AstraZeneca has broken its contract and are looking for faster deliveries than the company said it can muster.

Relations between the two sides had turned acrimonious in January when AstraZeneca cut deliveries slated for the first quarter of the year, delaying the bloc’s vaccination campaign by weeks as cases spiked across the continent and leaders. policies. faces burning criticism for inadequate planning.

For AstraZeneca, whose cheap, easy-to-store photo is used by 135 countries, the lawsuit could create new challenges in a time of bruising. No company has played such a big role in the race to vaccinate the poorest countries around the world, but AstraZeneca has been rocked in recent weeks by the discovery of an extremely rare, albeit serious, side effect which has resulted in restrictions on its use in parts of Europe.