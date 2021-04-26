The European Union is suing AstraZeneca for the lack of vaccine doses.
The European Union sued AstraZeneca over what Block has described as delays in shipping hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines, a sharp escalation in a long-standing dispute between Block and the maker of one of the world’s most popular vaccines. important to the world.
AstraZeneca said it would only be able to deliver a third of the 300 million doses expected by European authorities at the end of June. As a result, EU officials said Monday they believe AstraZeneca has broken its contract and are looking for faster deliveries than the company said it can muster.
Relations between the two sides had turned acrimonious in January when AstraZeneca cut deliveries slated for the first quarter of the year, delaying the bloc’s vaccination campaign by weeks as cases spiked across the continent and leaders. policies. faces burning criticism for inadequate planning.
For AstraZeneca, whose cheap, easy-to-store photo is used by 135 countries, the lawsuit could create new challenges in a time of bruising. No company has played such a big role in the race to vaccinate the poorest countries around the world, but AstraZeneca has been rocked in recent weeks by the discovery of an extremely rare, albeit serious, side effect which has resulted in restrictions on its use in parts of Europe.
The issue in the litigation was whether AstraZeneca had done everything in its power to meet its delivery schedule. Pascal Soriot, chief executive of the company, said the contract only required it to make its “best efforts” to deliver the doses purchased on time.
Vaccine production is a notoriously fickle science, with live cultures needing time to develop inside bioreactors, for example. In an effort to deliver doses not only to the wealthier nations that had purchased them long in advance, but also to poorer nations, AstraZeneca had partnered with manufacturing sites around the world, rather than counting than on a few factories, like Pfizer and Moderna have done.
AstraZeneca, which developed the vaccine with the University of Oxford, also said the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, finalized its contract months after Britain did so, leaving up to the company less time to iron out manufacturing difficulties.
Legal experts said the “best efforts” wording in the contract increased the burden on Europeans to prove AstraZeneca had not acted diligently enough to deliver the promised doses. But they also said that didn’t entirely prevent the company from being considered in breach of contract.
Source link