The European Union is ahead of the United States in vaccination.

The 27 member states of the European Union in total have now administered more doses of the coronavirus vaccine per 100 people than the United States, another sign that inoculations across the block have maintained some speed throughout. summer, when they stagnated for weeks in the United States. .

EU countries administered 102.66 doses per 100 people on Tuesday, while the United States administered 102.44, according to the latest vaccination figures compiled by Our world in data. This month, the European Union also overtook the United States in the first injections; currently, 58% of people across the block have received a dose, compared to 56.5% in the United States.

The latest figures stand in stark contrast to the early stages of this year’s vaccination campaigns, when EU countries, faced with dose shortages and delivery delays, looked with envy at initially more successful efforts in the United States. United, Great Britain and Israel.

But the European Union is now vaccinating its populations at a faster rate than most developed countries. More than 70% of adults in the block have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.