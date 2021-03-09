The European Parliament lifts the immunity of 3 Catalans, including Puigdemont

The move could see Spain restarting efforts to extradite the separatist leader to stand trial.

The European Parliament (EP) voted to remove the immunity of the former president of the Spanish region of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates – a decision which could pave the way for the extradition of politicians .

The Brussels-based chamber announced on Tuesday that 400 lawmakers had voted a day earlier to lift Puigdemont’s immunity from prosecution, while 248 were against and 45 abstained.

Votes to lift the immunity of his associates – former Catalan health minister Toni Comin and former regional education minister Clara Ponsati – have been broadly similar.

Puigdemont and Comin, who are in voluntary exile in Belgium, officially became members of the EP in June 2019, while Ponsati, who is in Scotland, was officially a member from January 2020.

All are subject to European arrest warrants issued by Spain, which is seeking their extradition because of their role in the organization of an independence referendum in 2017.

The referendum saw a large majority vote for Catalonia’s secession from Spain, but Madrid’s central government declared the vote illegal and unconstitutional.

Hundreds of people were injured in a police crackdown on polling day.

Belgium has so far rejected Spain’s requests.

In January, a court refused to extradite Lluis Puig, another former member of the Catalan government living in Belgium, on charges of embezzlement of public funds.

Various independent leaders were found guilty in Spain on the same count of sedition in 2019 and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, the EP said the alleged acts and prosecutions predate Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati becoming MEPs.

He also said that it was up to the national judicial systems of EU countries to determine criminal procedures.

The EP Legal Affairs Committee voted last month to lift immunity from prosecution. In each case, the vote was 15 votes in favor, 8 against and 2 abstentions.

Puigdemont’s legal team is considering appealing the loss of his immunity to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

Spain’s foreign minister on Tuesday welcomed the European Parliament’s decision, saying it showed the Catalonia problem must be resolved in Spain.

“With this decision, they send a triple message, first: an MEP cannot use his statute to protect himself from appearing in court for possible violations of national law and a second message on the rule of law and respect of Spanish justice. system, ”Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told reporters.

“The third message is that the problem of Catalonia must be solved in Spain and not at the European level”, she added, affirming that Madrid was reaching out to the political forces in the region to “seek a solution (at the independence crisis) through dialogue and negotiation ”.