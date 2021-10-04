The European Medicines Agency has said that a booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be given to healthy adults.

The European Medicines Agency, the main regulatory body for medicines in the European Union, said monday that a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine can be given to healthy adults at least six months after the second dose.

The agency said data showed antibody levels increased in adults between the ages of 18 and 55 with normal immune systems who received a third dose of the vaccine. He is still evaluating the booster injections of the Moderna vaccine.

The agency also said that people with “severely weakened immune systems” can receive an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines as early as 28 days after the second dose. An additional injection is expected to “increase protection in at least some of the patients,” the agency said. The recommendation is based on studies showing that an additional dose of these vaccines could increase the ability to produce antibodies in organ transplant recipients.

In the European Union, vaccination campaigns are a prerogative of national governments, and each of the 27 member countries can decide for themselves whether or not to give boosters to all of their adult residents. Some EU countries, such as France, Germany and Belgium, started giving extra doses to the elderly and those with weakened immune systems last month, while the Czech Republic and Hungary have open this possibility to all adults.