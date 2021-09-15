The EU will create an agency to guide its response to future pandemics.

The European Union announced on Wednesday the creation of a new biomedical authority designed to better respond to future pandemics, as it seeks to avoid repeating the mistakes that have undermined its early response to the coronavirus.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, has also pledged to donate an additional 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to middle and low-income countries by mid -2022, in addition to the 250 million already promised by the end of the year.

In her annual State of the Union address, Ms von der Leyen described immunization gaps as one of the biggest geopolitical issues nations face.

“The extent of the injustice and the level of urgency are evident,” von der Leyen told lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. EU member countries had given only 18 million doses in early September, a fraction of the 200 million promised.