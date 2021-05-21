The energy transition is evolving in Central America and the Caribbean

The situation of the energy transition in Central America and the Caribbean was the main topic discussed this Friday 21 during the sessions of the XXX La Jolla Energy Conference, in which virtually participate senior officials, trade commissioners and analysts from the region. .

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (IPS) – The situation of the energy transition in Central America and the Caribbean was the main topic discussed this Friday 21 during the sessions of the XXX La Jolla Energy Conference, in which virtually participate senior officials, business representatives and analysts from the region.

Representatives of the region analyzed this development during the third round of discussions of the Conference, which began on May 7 and will end on May 28, and whose edition is virtual due to covid-19. It is organized by the Institute of the Americas (IA), which is headquartered in the coastal city of La Jolla, in the US state of California.

Salvador Handal, executive secretary of El Salvador’s state-owned but autonomous National Energy Commission, said that in his country “over the past decade, the energy matrix has shifted from importing fossils to the use of renewable energies “.

“Over the past two years, the auction of renewable energy and combined cycle power plants has been gradual, even during the pandemic. In the last quarter (January-March), El Salvador generated over 90 percent of renewable energy. We are approaching total own production. The transition has accelerated, “he said.

El Salvador expects an additional 255 megawatts (MW) based on gas combustion to be commissioned by March 2022. Energía del Pacífico is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification plant in the east of the country.

This plant is part of an energy complex for which IDB Invest, the private financing arm of the Inter-American Development Bank, has loaned US $ 115 million.

In 2020, the Salvadoran government approved the National Energy Policy for 2050, the year in which the Central American nation aims to be carbon neutral – its polluting and avoided emissions add up to zero – and which promotes wind, solar photovoltaic and geothermal energy.

By 2025, El Salvador would only use gas and renewables, according to Handal, who explained via video conference in a session on how countries in Central America and the Caribbean are facing decarbonization. their savings and their energy matrix.

Silvia Alvarado, president of the international firm Energy Intelligence Consulting, presented the current panorama of Central American countries in this regard.

“Central America has succeeded in integrating renewable energies into the energy matrix of all countries. Costa Rica has been the leader; he has always been firmly attached to the environment. A few steps away, Panama and Guatemala have held electricity auctions in recent years. The region is in good shape. Prices are low and electricity is plentiful. An increase in demand is necessary, ”she said.

In Central America, the majority of electricity production comes from hydropower, fossil fuels, renewables and geothermal energy, in that order, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (CEPALC).

As net importers of fossil fuels, Central American countries, whose markets have been open to competition since the 1990s – with the exception of Costa Rica – are looking for ways to become less dependent on these external purchases and to reduce their already low carbon footprint, agreed speakers at the conference.

The Caribbean island region has embarked on a similar path.

Rafael Velazco, Dominican Republic Superintendent of Electricity, stressed that the country has “a diversified production, with 37 percent based on gas, which we see as a transitional fuel and which has been a factor of change”.

“In the last four years we have seen a sharp increase in solar and wind projects. We allow the private sector to invest, the government guarantees this investment, but it will not invest in generation, we depend on the private sector to do it. ”, assured the Dominican regulator.

The Dominican Republic is about to bid for an LNG plant in the north of the country. Over the next three years, the Caribbean nation plans to incorporate 200 MW of gas-fired generation.

Trinidad and Tobago faces a difficult situation similar to that of the Central American region, due to its dependence on gas to generate electricity.

Kevin Ramnarine, the country’s former energy minister, expressed concern about the scarcity of the molecule and the need to seek other means of generating electricity.

“There is an intention to incorporate solar energy and hydrogen,” he said.

As part of the Global Alliance Climate Change Plus initiative, the European Union and the Trinidadian government builds 110 MW solar farm and a budget of over $ 1.5 million.

The countries of Central America and the Caribbean both face challenges of energy evolution, such as the need for battery storage and the hype for hydrogen from gas or renewables.

In this regard, Handal predicted that “we will transform the regulatory framework, which is outdated, to include storage and hydrogen. We must promote and deepen energy efficiency, we must reduce energy vulnerability. We will optimize our natural resources. Resources”.

El Salvador and Costa Rica are members of Green Hydrogen platform for Latin America and the Caribbean (H2LAC), sponsored by German cooperation. In the case of El Salvador, thanks to this platform, a geothermal project is being studied in the east of the country, aiming to hydrolyze the water and inject the fluid into the Central American Electrical Interconnection System.

In turn, Alvarado stressed the need to put these technologies in place. “Countries are aware of this need, but it is still in its infancy. We have yet to see clear regulations on this, although we will have them soon. We will see how renewables develop. a strong niche against LNG, “he said.

The Dominican Velazco also announced the revision of the regulations, in particular the law on renewable energies in force since 2007. “We want to adjust it to cover storage and electric cars,” he explained.

Trinidadian society NewGen is moving forward on a hydrogen project, which will use heat from a combined cycle power plant and use it to electrolyze water and generate electricity. In doing so, it will also produce green ammonium for fertilizer.

“Hydrogen by electrolysis of water is an attractive option to replace methane,” said Ramnarine.

The agenda of the XXX Conference also includes topics such as the future of transport, including its electrification; the outlook for gas in South America; energy cooperation between the United States and Mexico, as well as the future of hydrocarbons and the financing of post-pandemic economic recovery.

Energy development in Latin America and the Caribbean is a strategic focus of IA, which is dedicated to promoting public policies and public-private cooperation in the hemisphere.