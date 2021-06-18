The energy revolution is here: how to be part of it

Credit: UN-Energy / UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA)

UNITED NATIONS, June 18 (IPS) – The 2021 High-Level Energy Dialogue, scheduled to take place June 21-25, represents the first global energy gathering under the auspices of the General Assembly since the United Nations Conference on New and Renewable Energies. Sources of Energy was held in Nairobi in 1981. The Industrial Revolution lasted 100 years. The digital revolution, two decades. The next world revolution, the energy revolution, has already started. But how much and how quickly this is happening is the biggest challenge of our time.

The energy sector, dominated by fossil fuels, represents 73% of greenhouse gas emissions of human origin. An energy transition to more renewable and efficient energy is urgently needed to reduce the emissions that are rapidly warming our planet.

Global temperatures are already 1.2oC above pre-industrial levels and cause more frequent and extreme weather events.

Almost a thousand cities will be confronted with severe and regular heat waves in under 30. Extreme weather conditions related to climate increases frequency and severity devastating floods, droughts and forest fires, leading to displacement of people, loss of livelihoods and lives.

This global energy transformation can – and must – include achieving universal access to energy, which will open up incredible new opportunities and help end deep inequalities. It’s almost unbelievable that 759 million people in the world still do not have access to electricity and all the opportunities it offers.

And it is simply unacceptable that 2.6 billion people do not have access to clean fuels and technologies to cook, light or heat their homes.

Clean energy solutions have the potential to provide universal access to energy in a safe manner and fuel economic development for all, from innovations in clean cooking and solar water pumps to new business models. for off-grid electrification and renewable energy batteries.

It provides access to vital services such as affordable broadband, the central nervous system of the modern economy, creating new employment opportunities, reducing poverty and improving livelihoods.

It transforms lives, especially in regions like sub-Saharan Africa where half of secondary schools and 60 percent of health facilities have no electricity. It reduces the cost of nearly 4 million dead every year due to toxic fumes from stoves or open fires.

As governments begin to chart a path out of the COVID-19 crisis, we must ensure that all countries have the chance to be part of an energy transition that puts the world on track to meet the goals. sustainable development and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement – dramatically improving the well-being of all people and the planet.

It will not be an easy task. To ensure a just transition, we must help communities adapt to a green economy through social protection and new skills, ensuring that all who need to be are equipped to take advantage of the 30 million new green jobs expected by 2030.

The United Nations also offers a powerful level of support to ensure that developing countries play their full role in a green and equitable global recovery. For example, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Climate promise supports 118 countries to strengthen their climate commitments. Much of this support helps countries implement a just transition to clean, renewable energy that will boost economies and create new jobs and livelihoods.

The tipping points for the energy transition are already there. the the cost of renewable energies continues to plunge. Public opinion supports decarbonization keep on skyrocketing. Financial institutions and the private sector are starting to move away from fossil fuels.

And a series of revolutionary legal decisions and this month’s decisions mark a turning point in the financial and legal consequences that lie ahead for fossil fuel companies and all other companies that fail to act quickly to take responsibility for their role in preventing a climate catastrophe.

To evolve and sustain the acceleration of the momentum of this transition, the United Nations Secretary-General is convening the first High-Level Dialogue on Energy in 40 years in September 2021. This historic event will provide a global stage for countries to attract new investments and forge new partnerships to advance the energy revolution.

In view of this, the United Nations calls for quantifiable plans by governments, businesses and organizations to advance sustainable energy for all. Known as “energy contracts,” these could be country plans to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, plans for cities to go greener, or business plans to decarbonize their operations.

We urge governments, businesses and civil society to be at the forefront of this energy revolution by committing to an Energy Pact. Together, we can build a global green economy that leaves no one behind. Join us.

Liu zhenmin is Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Social Affairs; Achim Steiner is administrator of UNDP and co-chair of UN-Energy; Damilola Ogunbiyi is Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

