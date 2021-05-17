The disease of settler colonialism and apartheid

When a rubber bullet pierces the eye of a child in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem and when a woman is sprayed with “skunk water”, a cocktail of chemicals that smells like rotten eggs and sewers, these are overt acts of violence and dehumanization targeting Palestinians. But the oppression suffered by Palestinians at the hands of Israel is not limited to such attacks.

There are multiple structures of exclusion and discrimination that govern the lives of Palestinians and which – like the violence unleashed on them daily – affect their health and well-being. They all require a humanitarian response from organizations such as Médecins sans frontières (Médecins sans frontières or MSF).

However, when MSF heals a wound, treats a COVID-19 patient, provides mental health care or receives trauma patients in an emergency room, we are not treating patients in a political vacuum. We are dealing with the consequences of settler colonialism and apartheid, for which we have no medical treatment.

Settler colonialism, which led to the forced displacement of Palestinians and the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, is occurring against the backdrop of the longest military occupation in history, which has now lasted for more than 70 years. Colonialism of the settlers includes the transfer of citizens from the occupying power to the territory it occupies. This has been happening in Palestine since 1948 and the dispossession of Palestinians of their land in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is the latest example of this ongoing process.

Palestinians are forcibly displaced and isolated in enclaves where they are governed by rules that guarantee their continued dispossession and subjugation. The oppressive rules that govern the lives of Palestinians do not apply to settlers who live on the hills above them or in the confiscated houses next to them. It is apartheid in real time.

Humanitarian organizations like MSF struggle to tackle the root causes of humanitarian crises. We are an emergency organization, the NGO ambulance. This makes us ill-suited to deal with the socio-economic and political conditions intended to enrich a ruling class. But it is from this ambulance that we see how settler colonialism and apartheid affect the health of our patients and require our work.

MSF clinic in Gaza damaged in Israeli airstrike on May 15 [Courtesy of MSF]

For example, just a few months ago, MSF medical teams saw how the people of Israel were being vaccinated while Palestinians living in the occupied territories were being deliberately excluded. Every day, our patients’ access to health care is hampered by checkpoints, barriers, permit requirements, discrimination, economic collapse and the devastation caused by eternal occupation.

Until today, our humanitarian action is not needed in Israel because even when rockets are fired at civilian areas, people have access to health care and state protection.

The crime of apartheid is defined as “inhumane acts committed with the aim of establishing and maintaining the domination of one racial group of people over any other racial group of people and of systematically oppressing them”. Israel today is by design the sole governing power or exercising primary control over the Palestinians from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea; its policy towards the Palestinian people undeniably constitutes apartheid.

Israel’s apartheid policy has dispossessed, besieged, killed, maimed, imprisoned and orphaned Palestinians, with the unwavering support of some Western governments.

They prohibit Palestinians from traveling on “Israeli-only” roads and prevent them from passing certain checkpoints without proper permits. They regularly result in the detention of children and the torture of prisoners. They allow the forced eviction of Palestinians from their homes. They protect armed Israeli settlers and allow recourse to indiscriminate violence against Palestinians.

This reality has been denounced by Palestinians and recognized by civil society groups, lawyers, human rights organizations and countless others. It is only contested by the authors and their supporters.

Bombs continued to fall in Gaza over the past week, killing some 198 people, including several family members of MSF staff. An MSF clinic has been damaged and ambulances are barely able to pass the bomb craters on the road to the main al-Shifa hospital. Elsewhere in Palestine, protesters continue to be assaulted, beaten and shot at with rubber bullets.

MSF will continue to treat the wounds of this violence, but the cure for Palestinian suffering will only come with the end of settler colonialism and apartheid.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.