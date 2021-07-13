“The desire to eat wildlife is still there”

Continued attempts to curb the sale of wild animals and their meat have failed to spawn changes in Asia-Pacific’s wet markets, even as the region struggles to contain the wave of COVID- 19 biggest and deadliest since the start of the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases that spread to humans come from animals.

the SARS virus, for example, which killed 800 people between 2002 and 2004, is believed to have started in bats before spreading to civets at a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Foshan.

In April, after its investigative team in China concluded that a seafood market in Wuhan was the most likely route COVID-19 first passed to humans, the WHO took the unprecedented decision to urge countries to suspend the sale of wild mammals captured in wet markets as an emergency measure.

Animal welfare groups in Asia have been making the same demands for years, saying the unsanitary and cruel conditions in which wild and domestic animals are kept in wet markets are the ideal breeding ground for zoonotic diseases.

Several Asian countries have passed new laws to curb the sale of “bushmeat” and limit activity in wet markets during the pandemic.

But almost all attempts to eradicate the trade have been hampered by the continued popularity of bushmeat among some people in Asia, the great economic value of the sector, and the lack of enforcement.

Stopping trade “will be a difficult exercise,” said Li Shuo, global policy adviser for Greenpeace in China.

A live animal or “wet” market in Beriman in the Indonesian province of Sulawesi. Despite efforts to clamp down on trade in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, NGO investigators say wildlife continues to be sold and consumed in many parts of Asia [Courtesy of Four Paws]

Again, again

Last July, a presidential decree was issued in Vietnam suspending all imports of wild animals and introducing much tougher penalties for violators, including up to 15 years in prison.

But a survey last month by PanNature, an NGO, found no positive changes in the local wildlife trade in Vietnam. Wet markets in the Mekong Delta and other parts of the country still sold turtles, birds and endangered wildlife.

In Indonesia, site of Asia’s worst COVID-19 outbreak with more than 2.5 million cases and at least 67,000 deaths, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry is trying to convince local authorities to shut down markets of wildlife across the country since the start of the pandemic. .

Officials in the city of Solo, in central Java, were among those who took note, ordering the culling of hundreds of bats in Depok, one of the world’s largest bird, dog and of wild animals of the country. But the victory was short-lived.

“They brutally exterminated hundreds of bats when COVID-19 first struck and stopped selling them,” said Lola Webber, coordinator of the Dog Meat-Free Indonesia Coalition. “But from what I’ve heard from my sources, it’s now business as usual.”

Marison Guciano, founder of Flight, an NGO protecting Indonesian birds, confirms Webber’s claim. “I was there a week ago and they still openly sell bats as well as snakes, rabbits, turtles, ferrets, beavers, cats, dogs, hamsters, hedgehogs, parrots. , owls, crows and eagles. “

Rats for sale at a market in Langowan in the Indonesian province of Sulawesi in June [Courtesy of Four Paws]

The same scenario is playing out in wet markets across Indonesia.

To mark World Zoonoses Day last week, animal welfare group Four Paws posted photos taken in June showing hundreds of bats, rats, dogs, snakes, birds and other animals for sale in three different markets. in North Sulawesi Province 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northeast of Solo.

The story repeats itself

In April and May of last year, a few months after the start of the pandemic, global animal rights group PETA began visiting wet markets known to sell wild animals in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia. , the Philippines, Indonesia and China.

“We expected new rules and regulations to be put in place, but we saw that it was business as usual, with all the different species in dirty cages, some alive, some dead, sometimes in the same cages, ”said Nirali Shah, PETA spokesperson for Asia. “These environments are extremely frightening and stressful for animals, which weakens their immune systems and makes them more vulnerable to diseases that can cross species and then humans.

“In some markets we have seen animals being pulled out of cages, killed on countertops streaked with blood from other species and workers not wearing gloves, no hygiene at all. This combination of risk factors is like a time bomb waiting for the start of a new pandemic, ”she said.

In China, where a total ban on the trade and consumption of wildlife was published in February last year as the coronavirus raged in Wuhan, the situation improved but only marginally, according to Shah.

“You can no longer see exotic wildlife openly for sale in wet markets in China. But they still sell all kinds of birds in unsanitary conditions. And in a lot of those markets, we’ve found that if you want a certain animal, whatever it is, the vendors can get it for you despite the ban.

China has banned the trade and consumption of wild animals after the coronavirus – which is believed to have originated from a bat – emerged in Wuhan. NGOs say it’s always possible to get banned animals if you know who to ask [Alex Plavevski/EPA]

This is not the first time that China has attempted to end the bushmeat trade.

In 2002, wildlife markets were closed due to SARS but later reopened due to economic pressure. In 2016, the Chinese Academy of Engineers valued the country’s wildlife industry at $ 76 billion, with bushmeat accounting for $ 19 billion in business activity annually and employing 6.3 million people in China.

Good direction

In Malaysia, captured bushmeat and wildlife were sometimes sold in wet markets before the pandemic. But it was more commonly available through direct sales and restaurants.

In August last year, now retired Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador gave district police chiefs a month to ensure their areas were free from illegal restaurants selling meat from bush. The wildlife department has been tasked with assisting the police.

“Don’t tell me that with 300 to 500 people in an area, the existence of restaurants and illegal premises selling exotic animals cannot be detected?” Abdul Hamid said at the time.

A series of high-profile wild meat seizures followed in markets, restaurants and private homes.

Elizabeth John, spokesperson for Kuala Lumpur-based TRAFFIC, an NGO fighting the illegal wildlife trade, says the raids are a sign of both success and failure.

“By forming this joint task force between police and wildlife officials, it is certainly a step in the right direction,” she said. “But the fact that we’ve seen foreclosures continue even during the pandemic shows that the warnings haven’t changed consumer attitudes. Despite the risks involved, the desire to eat wild animals is still there. “