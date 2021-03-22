The Democrats’ Immigration Problem
For most of the past decades, the Democratic Party had a fairly clear stance on immigration. He favored a mixture of enforcement (such as border security and the deportation of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes) and new pro-immigrant laws (as an increase in legal immigration and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants).
In recent years, however, a growing number of immigration advocates and progressive Democrats have grown unhappy with this combination. They stressed that Democrats’ support for tighter border security has not led to the bipartisan compromise it was supposed to make: Republicans continue to block bills that offer a path to citizenship.
In response, these progressives and activists pushed the party to change. Bill Clinton ran for re-election on a platform it says, “We cannot tolerate illegal immigration and we must stop it.” Barack obama said once“We just can’t allow people to come into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.” Instead, President Biden has focused on the humane treatment of immigrants, regardless of their legal status.
After taking office, Biden began to put this idea into practice. He announced a 100-day halt to evictions (that a judge blocked). It has allowed more migrants – especially children – to enter the country, rather than being detained. And migrants from Central America, feeling that the United States has become more welcoming, flow north in the majority for two decades.
The outbreak appears to have surprised the Biden administration, as Doris Meissner of the Migration Policy Institute, who ran the immigration and naturalization service in the 1990s, told me. Republicans jumped up, accusing Democrats of promoting an “open border.”
Some Democrats are also unhappy. Biden’s policy “makes crowds of people come, and the only way to slow it down is to change policies on our doorstep.” Representative Vicente Gonzalez from Texas told the Washington Post. Henry Cuellar, another House Democrat from Texas, said the administration was sending “a terrible message.”
This is all because the Democratic Party no longer has a clear immigration policy.
Trump has clouded the debate
While Donald Trump was president, he eased the internal tensions of the Democrats because they could unite against him. Trump used racist language; Democrats hate it. Trump separated families and locked children in cages; Democrats have promised to end these policies. Trump said he would build a border wall, paid for by Mexico; Democrats laughed at his failure.
With Trump out of office, however, the party faces difficult and unresolved questions, including:
Are Democrats still in favor of expelling anyone? Some activists have criticized Obama as “the chief expeller.” But he concentrated the deportations on only two groups: recent arrivals and immigrants who have committed serious crimes.
While Democrats prefer a more lenient policy than Obama’s, it’s unclear whether they support anyone’s expulsion – or whether they believe instead that the human solution is to allow anyone who succeeds to enter the United States, legally or illegally, to stay. The party’s 2020 platform does not mention any conditions under which expulsion is acceptable. Biden’s attempt to stop the 100-day evictions highlights the party’s new stance.
Which migrants should be turned away at the border? And what should happen to them next?
There are no easy answers. One option is to keep people out (as is now the case with many adults traveling alone) – but this can create miserable conditions on the Mexican side of the border. A second is to detain people in the United States while their legal cases are reviewed – but detaining children is difficult, and many Democrats consider the imprisonment of any immigrant to be akin to Trumpism.
A third option is to admit migrants and order them to attend a future court hearing (as is the case with many children and families). Adults often have to wear ankle bracelets. Yet the process can take years and raises other thorny questions. Many migrants are not good asylum seekers; they come to find work or to be close relatives, which does not necessarily qualify them for legal entry.
It will often be up to the administration to decide who it is prepared to deport.
What is progressive politics?
There are potential political solutions to all of these issues. The United States could increase legal immigration. He could build more detention centers in humane conditions. He could do more to improve conditions in Latin America and push Mexico to control its own southern border. The Biden administration pursues many of these policies.
But if Biden and his associates seem less stable when it comes to immigration than many other policy areas, there’s a reason for this: They are less stable.
It seems unlikely that Congress will significantly increase legal immigration levels. And polls show that while public opinion favors a pathway to citizenship for many undocumented immigrants, it also favors rigorous border security and enforcement of existing immigration laws.
I’m not even sure these views should be called conservative. Historically, many progressives supported immigration restrictions as a way to keep US wages high. Today, working-class Americans – including many Asian-American, black, and Latino voters – tend to favor more restrictions than progressive Democrats, who are often well paid professionals, do. This contrast may play a role in Republicans recent gains among minority voters.
“Unfortunately, the way the debate unfolds too often gives the impression that ‘everyone should come and the border should be open’”. Cecilia munoza longtime immigrant advocate and former Obama adviser told me. “And that’s what makes Americans anxious.”
One of the perks of the old Democratic approach to immigration was that it was easy to describe: be firm at the border, be generous to people who have lived in the United States for years. The new approach also has a constant idea: to be more welcoming to people who wish to enter the country. But Democrats still haven’t understood the limits of this idea, which created an early problem for Biden’s presidency.
