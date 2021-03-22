The Democrats’ Immigration Problem

For most of the past decades, the Democratic Party had a fairly clear stance on immigration. He favored a mixture of enforcement (such as border security and the deportation of undocumented immigrants who have committed serious crimes) and new pro-immigrant laws (as an increase in legal immigration and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants).

In recent years, however, a growing number of immigration advocates and progressive Democrats have grown unhappy with this combination. They stressed that Democrats’ support for tighter border security has not led to the bipartisan compromise it was supposed to make: Republicans continue to block bills that offer a path to citizenship.

In response, these progressives and activists pushed the party to change. Bill Clinton ran for re-election on a platform it says, “We cannot tolerate illegal immigration and we must stop it.” Barack obama said once“We just can’t allow people to come into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.” Instead, President Biden has focused on the humane treatment of immigrants, regardless of their legal status.

After taking office, Biden began to put this idea into practice. He announced a 100-day halt to evictions (that a judge blocked). It has allowed more migrants – especially children – to enter the country, rather than being detained. And migrants from Central America, feeling that the United States has become more welcoming, flow north in the majority for two decades.