The death toll from the floods in China is rising sharply, to more than 300.

The number of people who died in recent flooding in central China has risen dramatically to 302, officials said on Monday, more than tripling the previously reported total and raising questions about the scale of the disaster.

It was not immediately clear why the number of people killed in central Henan Province had risen so sharply. The new figure was released by Wu Guoding, the provincial vice governor, at a press conference on Monday that began with Wang Kai, the governor of Henan, and other officials bowing in tribute to those killed in flooding.

Mr. Wu said the toll included the number of people who died between July 16 and Monday. At a press conference Thursday, officials in Henan said 99 people had died in the flooding since July 16. There have been no reports of major flooding since Thursday, suggesting a delay in reporting past deaths. At least 50 people are still missing, officials said.

In the central districts of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, 108 people died, including 14 in a metro tunnel that flooded quickly, leaving people trapped in a train as water rose to the ceiling, and six in a flooded road tunnel.