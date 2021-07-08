The death toll from Covid worldwide exceeds four million.
The number of deaths from coronavirus known in the world exceeded four million Thursday, a loss roughly equivalent to the population of Los Angeles, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
It took nine months for the virus claim a million lives, and the pace has picked up since. The second million was lost in three and a half months, the third in three months, and the fourth in about two and a half months. The number of deaths reported daily has declined recently.
These are officially reported numbers, which are widely seen as underestimating deaths linked to the pandemic.
“The numbers may not tell the whole story, and yet they are still truly staggering numbers around the world,” said Jennifer B. Nuzzo, epidemiologist at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.
Ms. Nuzzo said that the number of excess deaths reported around the world have suggested that “low-income countries have been hit much harder than their official figures suggest.”
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, called four million deaths a tragic milestone on Wednesday and said the toll continued to rise largely because of dangerous versions of the virus and inequalities in vaccine distribution.
“With rapidly evolving variants and shocking inequalities in immunization, far too many countries in all regions of the world are experiencing significant spikes in cases and hospitalizations,” Dr Tedros said at a press conference .
Death followed the virus as the pathogen spread across the world. The dead India’s overwhelmed cremation sites in May, where at least 400,000 confirmed deaths have been reported and the actual number is probably higher. It was also the case in funeral homes in the USA, which has exceeded 600,000 known deaths last month.
Latin America ravaged
The virus hammered Latin America since the start of the pandemic, and some of these countries are struggling with their deadliest epidemics to date.
As of Tuesday, seven of the 10 countries with the highest death rates relative to their populations over the past week were in South America, according to data from Johns Hopkins, and the virus has been a destabilizing force in many countries in the region.
Government health data in Colombia show that more than 500 people died from the virus every day in June. The country also went through weeks of explosion protests more than poverty aggravated by the pandemic who have sometimes met a violent police intervention.
Flurry of cases in Peru claimed livelihoods for many and thousands impoverished occupied empty expanses of land south of Lima. In Paraguay, which on Tuesday had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per capita of any country in the previous week, social networks often look like obituaries.
Brazil, which recently exceeded 500,000 official deaths, had the highest number of new cases and deaths of any country over the past week. A recent study found that Covid-19 had led to a significant decreased life expectancy in Brazil.
Vaccines make the difference
Several vaccines have proven their effectiveness against the coronavirus, including highly contagious Delta variant, and death rates have fallen sharply in many parts of the world where large numbers of people have been vaccinated, such as the United States and much of Europe.
But the the virus is still rife in areas with lower vaccination rates, such as parts of Asia, Africa and South America. Some places with relatively high vaccination rates, such as England, are also experiencing peaks in cases, although fewer of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations and deaths.
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, who works on the coronavirus response for the WHO, said there were “more than two dozen countries that have almost vertical epidemic curves.”
“The virus is showing us right now that it is thriving,” she said.
Rich countries and international organizations have pledged billions of dollars to Covax, a global vaccine sharing initiative, and countries like the The United States has pledged to deliver hundreds of millions of doses. But those numbers are pale compared to the 11 billion doses of the vaccine that experts say will be needed to bring the virus under control around the world.
To date, just under 3.3 billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, according to local government immunization data compiled by the Our world in data project at the University of Oxford. Almost all of them were vaccines that require more than one dose to be fully effective.
The differences in progress between countries are stark, with some having already vaccinated most of their adult citizens while others have yet to report having given a single dose.