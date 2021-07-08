The death toll from Covid worldwide exceeds four million.

As of Tuesday, seven of the 10 countries with the highest death rates relative to their populations over the past week were in South America, according to data from Johns Hopkins, and the virus has been a destabilizing force in many countries in the region.

Government health data in Colombia show that more than 500 people died from the virus every day in June. The country also went through weeks of explosion protests more than poverty aggravated by the pandemic who have sometimes met a violent police intervention.

Flurry of cases in Peru claimed livelihoods for many and thousands impoverished occupied empty expanses of land south of Lima. In Paraguay, which on Tuesday had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per capita of any country in the previous week, social networks often look like obituaries.

Brazil, which recently exceeded 500,000 official deaths, had the highest number of new cases and deaths of any country over the past week. A recent study found that Covid-19 had led to a significant decreased life expectancy in Brazil.

Vaccines make the difference

Several vaccines have proven their effectiveness against the coronavirus, including highly contagious Delta variant, and death rates have fallen sharply in many parts of the world where large numbers of people have been vaccinated, such as the United States and much of Europe.

But the the virus is still rife in areas with lower vaccination rates, such as parts of Asia, Africa and South America. Some places with relatively high vaccination rates, such as England, are also experiencing peaks in cases, although fewer of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, who works on the coronavirus response for the WHO, said there were “more than two dozen countries that have almost vertical epidemic curves.”