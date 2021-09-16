The death of a jihadist behind the attack on US soldiers is the latest blow for activists
DAKAR, Senegal – Even before France announced on Wednesday that its forces had killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, the terror group appeared to be in trouble.
The group that used to perform major attacks on military bases in Niger and Mali, and in 2017 killed four American soldiers and five of their Nigerien partners, has recently been reduced to slaughter defenseless villagers.
By announcing the death of the leader of the group, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that it was a “new major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”.
Perhaps it was a coup that the ISGS, as the group is called, cannot recover from, especially since the French military claimed in July that it had killed two of its other leaders, all of them two also nicknamed al-Sahrawi. But it is uncertain.
“It is not known to what extent the leadership structure is irrevocably damaged,” said Hannah Armstrong, senior analyst for the Sahel region at the International Crisis Group. “They definitely cut off the head and the chest.”
Mr. al-Sahraoui created the ISGS with a group of followers in 2015, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The militants carried out numerous deadly raids against the security forces on the border between Mali and Niger, two vast countries of the Sahel, as the arid strip south of the Sahara is known.
But the formation has recently lost much of its power in the face of French airstrikes, as well as clashes with rival jihadist groups. In January, the French and Malian forces killed a hundred jihadists in central Mali, although it was not clear which group (s). Several terrorist groups operate in the region.
Some pundits have cautioned against broad declarations of victory.
“This is not the first time that a key leader has been killed and yet the group continues to exist and continues to expand,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior researcher at the Policy Center for the New South, a group of Moroccan reflection. “Success should be measured by the group’s inability to terrorize civilians – not just the military – and by the return of the displaced population to its villages. It is premature to speak of success.
The United States has provided general intelligence to French officials to help locate Mr. al-Sahraoui, a US military official said Thursday.
Some analysts have questioned France’s strategy to eliminate key jihadist leaders, arguing that new leaders – sometimes even more violent – may arise to fill the void.
This is a point that the French Minister of Defense, Florence Parly, addressed in a statement on the murder of Mr. al-Sahraoui which was broadcast on French television.
“We often hear about the hydra of terrorism,” she said. “If the death of the Emir of the ISGS is important, it is because it is the culmination of a long series of neutralizations and captures which have disorganized and divided the high command of the organization.
Ms Parly, using an alternate name for Islamic State, said: “The death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui is a decisive blow to Daesh’s leadership in the Sahel, but also to its cohesion. Because the ISGS will undoubtedly find it difficult to replace its emir by a figure of the same stature.
It was believed that Mr. al-Sahraoui would come from Western Sahara, a disputed territory that rejected Morocco’s claims of sovereignty over it, and he would have attended university in Algeria before moving to Mali.
There, along with several other jihadists, he founded the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa, known as Mujao, in 2011. After an uprising and coup in Mali in 2012, he becomes one of the rulers of the city of Gao, imposing Sharia law. law.
Those who knew him at the time remember it as the intellectual, Mujao’s “thinking head”. But in 2015, he broke up and set his sights on the Islamic State.
As Mr. al-Sahraoui recruited from Fulani communities, exploiting their grievances against the state, the group quickly grew stronger.
When its troops ambushed a patrol of American and Nigerien soldiers in Tongo Tongo, in the Tillabéri region of Niger, the group gained worldwide attention.
Typically, hordes of motorcycle fighters used to pour in and overwhelm military targets, killing dozens of soldiers at once, stealing their weapons and then disappearing into the wilderness.
But in 2020, the group’s fortunes are collapsing.
During this year, an estimated 400 to 500 of its fighters were killed by French strikes and in battles with a group aligned with Al-Qaeda, Jama’at Nusratul Islam wal Muslimin. The following year, they increasingly turned their guns on civilians, killing more than 100 villagers in an attack in January and 58 men returning from a trade fair in March.
“These massacres should be seen as a sign of weakness, not of strength,” Ms. Armstrong said. “They kill farmers, not soldiers.
Nigerien civilians have responded to the violence by trying to set up vigilante groups, mirroring a pattern across the region that often leads to inter-ethnic tensions and indiscriminate violence.
The French now seem ready to try a somewhat different approach.
They announced that early 2022 will see the end of Operation Barkhane, their military mission in the Sahel, which has around 5,000 troops in the region. The focus will now be on Takuba, an international task force to which thousands of French soldiers are expected.
France, as well as Germany, which also has some forces in the Sahel, have reacted angrily to reports that Mali is considering a deal with a group of Russian mercenaries, Wagner, to supply it with soldiers.
France released more details on Mr. al-Sahraoui’s murder on Wednesday. The government said he was killed in Mali in late August, during an operation involving a commando team backed by air support.
Mr. Lyammouri stressed that the French announcement of the death of Mr. al-Sahraoui came long after the Malians reported it. The timing, he suggested, might have something to do with the eventual deal with Wagner.
“It took them about a month to claim it,” Mr. Lyammouri said. ” Why wait so long ? “
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting and Mady Camara contributed research.
