The death of a jihadist behind the attack on US soldiers is the latest blow for activists

DAKAR, Senegal – Even before France announced on Wednesday that its forces had killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, the terror group appeared to be in trouble.

The group that used to perform major attacks on military bases in Niger and Mali, and in 2017 killed four American soldiers and five of their Nigerien partners, has recently been reduced to slaughter defenseless villagers.

By announcing the death of the leader of the group, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that it was a “new major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel”.

Perhaps it was a coup that the ISGS, as the group is called, cannot recover from, especially since the French military claimed in July that it had killed two of its other leaders, all of them two also nicknamed al-Sahrawi. But it is uncertain.