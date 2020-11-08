The days of a famous fig tree are numbered as a new road crossing

NAIROBI, Kenya – The fig tree, four stories high and nearly a century old, its arching branches forming a giant canopy, has served as a landmark for generations of Kenyans in the bustling Westlands shopping district in the capital, Nairobi.

“Not all trees have the same status,” said Peter Kiarie Njoroge, an elder of the Kikuyu tribe, who regards fig trees as the “house of God” and the abode of their ancestors. This one, he said, craning his neck to look at the giant leaves, is “like a guard post.”

But the days of the famous tree are numbered. It stands on the way to a 17-mile four-lane highway under construction in the city of Nairobi. Government authorities say they will remove it – and although they have promised to move it and transplant it, experts say it might be impossible for such a large specimen. Construction vehicles were already parked nearby on a recent afternoon, and workers said they were preparing to start any day.

This tree has now become the most visible symbol of growing public opposition to the massive new highway – the Nairobi Highway – for reasons ranging from the environment to the economy to aesthetics. Some Kenyans have been outraged that highway builders have already mowed dozens of trees along the route and could walk through Uhuru Park – an iconic strip of greenery in the city center. Others oppose the project because they say it will indebt Kenya even more deeply to China, which is building the project at a cost of around $ 550 million, which taxpayers will have to repay, in some way. of another.