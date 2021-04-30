The day the UN buried its report on apartheid in Israel

Palestinian refugees. Credit: UNRWA

UNITED NATIONS, April 30 (IPS) – When the Beirut-based Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) released a landmark 2017 report on “apartheid” in Israel, the United Nations broke up of study and left her to die — unceremoniously and unrecognized.

According to a report published in March 2017 in the Foreign Policy Journal, the Israeli administrations and Trump have exerted “enormous pressure on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to withdraw the report”.

But ESCWA chief Rima Khalaf refused to withdraw it and resigned her UN post in protest. Later, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that he would award Khalaf the Medal of the Highest Palestinian Honor for his “courage and support” to the Palestinian people.

And now, more than four years later, Israel’s apartheid policies have returned to haunt the United Nations with the release on April 27 of a detailed report that says Israel’s abusive apartheid policies towards the Palestinians constitute “crimes against humanity”.

Written by Human Rights Watch (HRW), a well-known international human rights organization, the 213-page report, “A Threshold Crossed: The Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and PersecutionStresses “the general policy of the Israeli government aimed at maintaining the domination of the Israeli Jews over the Palestinians and the serious abuses committed against the Palestinians living in the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem. “

Originally coined in relation to South Africa, “apartheid” is today a universal legal term, says HRW, stressing that the prohibition of particularly severe institutional discrimination and oppression or apartheid constitutes a fundamental principle of international law.

But it is doubtful whether the new report will have any impact on the UN.

Asked whether the UN should revisit its own 2017 report on Israel and apartheid, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on April 27: “Well, one more times, without characterizing it in one way or another, we have made known the various facts about the situation. on the ground, including in the report, by the way, that you mentioned, of which I believe the facts of the report have been released, and we will continue to do so. At the end of the day, it’s important to have a solid base of information about what’s going on, and that’s what we’re trying to deliver. ”

Dr Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, co-author of the 2017 UN report, told IPS about the apartheid speech (spreads) of the original smears at the ‘UN to the B’Tselem Report, and now the HRW Report.

The 2018 Israeli Basic Law, which proclaimed Israel as an apartheid state without using the word, he said.

“The one big issue where critical discourse still lags behind what we argued in 2017 is the insistence that Israeli apartheid is best conceptualized by referring to the people rather than Earth “

“We believe this is a critical element because Israeli apartheid, unlike South African apartheid, has created a Palestinian diaspora victimized through ethnic cleansing, and continues to shout the slogan ‘less Arabs. , more land, ”said Dr Falk, who has served a six-year term. as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on “the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967”.

Palestinian refugees. Credit: UNRWA

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said that “eminent voices have warned for years that apartheid is looming just around the corner if the trajectory of Israel’s rule over the Palestinians does not change.

“This detailed study shows that the Israeli authorities have already turned this corner and are today committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” he added.

Dr Ramzy Baroud, journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, told IPS that HRW’s report was indeed historic, albeit belated. “As an equally shocking UN report underlined in March 2017, Israel is already an apartheid state.”

“In fact, we can go further and assert that a country which is essentially based on the racial supremacy of one group and racial discrimination against another is, at least by academic definition, an apartheid state”, he maintained.

What the HRW report did was provide more than an intellectual argument regarding Israel’s apartheid status, but a legal argument, he added.

“This is crucial, because Palestinians and supporters of their struggle all over the world can now lobby to legally indict Israel for its ongoing apartheid crime, which should be added to the impending International Criminal Court investigation on the crimes committed in occupied Palestine. ”

Even though the UN report in 2017 was withdrawn under pressure from the United States, Dr Baroud said, the legal arguments it contained remain valid.

Since then, two equally important voices have been added to strengthen the Israeli apartheid argument, a decisive and comprehensive report by prominent Israeli rights group B’tselem in January and the HRW report which came from ‘be published.

Judging by the evolution of the language given the systematic racism of Israel and apartheid in Palestine, it is now a matter of time before the label, apartheid, becomes synonymous with Israel. , as at some point in the past became synonymous with South Africa, before apartheid was dismantled, he noted.

“Despite its relentless efforts to win the war of legitimacy and launch smear campaigns against anyone who dares to criticize it, Israel loses not only the moral war, but the legal battle as well.”

This is good news for anyone who supports justice in Palestine, said Dr Baroud, a non-resident senior researcher at the Center for Islam and World Affairs (CIGA), Zaim University in Istanbul and the Afro Center. -Middle East based in Johannesburg. (AMEC). www.ramzybaroud.net.

In its report, Human Rights Watch found that the elements of the crimes are coming together in the occupied territory, as part of a single Israeli government policy.

“This policy is to maintain the domination of the Jewish Israelis over the Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territory. It is accompanied in the occupied territory by systematic oppression and inhumane acts against the Palestinians who live there ”.

Drawing on years of human rights literature, case studies, and a review of government planning documents, statements from officials and other sources, HRW compared policies and practices to the with regard to Palestinians in the occupied territories and in Israel with those concerning Jewish Israelis living in the same areas. .

He also wrote to the Israeli government in July 2020, requesting its views on these issues, but received no response.

All over Israel and the Occupied Territory, Israeli authorities have sought to maximize the land available to Jewish communities and concentrate most Palestinians in densely populated centers, HRW said.

The authorities have adopted policies to mitigate what they have openly described as a “demographic threat” from the Palestinians.

In Jerusalem, for example, the government’s plan for the municipality, comprising both the occupied west and east of the city, sets the goal of “maintaining a solid Jewish majority in the city” and even specifies the ratios. demographic that it hopes to maintain.

To maintain dominance, the Israeli authorities systematically discriminate against Palestinians. The institutional discrimination that Palestinian citizens of Israel face includes laws that allow hundreds of small Jewish towns to effectively exclude Palestinians and budgets that allocate only a fraction of resources to Palestinian schools compared to those who serve Israeli Jewish children.

In the occupied territory, the severity of the repression, including the imposition of a draconian military regime on the Palestinians while granting Israeli Jews living in a segregated manner in the same territory their full rights under Israel’s civil law respecting rights, equates to the systematic oppression required. for apartheid.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan, envoy from Israel to the United States, dismissed the report as bordering on anti-Semitism. “When the authors of the report cynically and falsely use the term apartheid, they are nullifying the legal and social status of millions of Israeli citizens, including Arab citizens, who are an integral part of the State of Israel,” a- he declared.

* Thalif Deen, editor-in-chief at the UN Office of the Inter Press Service (IPS) news agency, is the author of a recently published book on the United Nations titled ‘No Comment and Don’ t Quote Me on That ”available on Amazon. The link to Amazon through the author’s website follows:

https://www.rodericgrigson.com/no-comment-by-thalif-deen/

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram