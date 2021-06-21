The daughter of dictators or the son of farmers?

Sara brombart

LIMA, Peru, June 21 (IPS) – The writer heads the office of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) in Lima, Peru. Peru’s first round of elections on April 11 saw voters choose between 18 presidential candidates with no candidate leading. by an impressive margin.

Pedro Castillo, rural teacher and union leader of the socially conservative left-wing political party Free peru (Free Peru), emerged with a surprise lead of 18.9 percent. His opponent, Keiko Fujimori, daughter of jailed dictator Alberto Fujimori and third-time right-wing presidential candidate Popular force (Popular Force) trailed with 13.4 percent.

Likewise, the 130 seats in the new congress will be shared among 10 political parties, with no party holding a majority.

Some 30 percent of voters did not vote at all – in a country where voting is compulsory. The low turnout reflects the general aversion to widespread political corruption, scandals and instability of recent decades.

The mood is that of a people who are fed up with a selfish political class in which personal economic interests are hardly distinguishable from political goals.

Add to this that many have stayed away from polling stations for fear of contracting Covid-19 in heavily infected Peru, others with more pressing issues to deal with, such as queuing for days to fill up fuel tanks. oxygen for their loved ones.

first-round results left the Peruvians with a worrying choice between two extremes. Since then, the two candidates have had no choice but to moderate their rhetoric. Nevertheless, the divisions remain deeply rooted.

On the one hand, white and wealthy urban voters are keen to maintain their so-called economic stability and have opted for the status quo candidate Fujimori. On the other hand, mixed-race and indigenous rural voters are eager to escape their impoverished reality and to be finally seen and heard by “one of their own”, Castillo.

These opposing realities are reflected in the restricted results of the June 6 runoff election, in which Castillo leads just 0.25 percent or 44,058 votes with a slightly higher turnout of 75 percent.

Even though Castillo declared himself the winner on June 15, June 17, the National Election Commission (JNE) has yet to make an official statement; it will only do so once the requests to cancel specific voting files, submitted by both parties, have been resolved in the coming weeks.

A stress test for Peruvian democracy

In the 11 days since the run-off election, tensions have been high, deepening divisions and subjecting the Peruvian democratic system to a stress test that raises concerns about the country’s future stability.

In a frenzy to stir up mistrust, undermine the democratic process and win the election, Fujimori’s team of lawyers tried to tip the election balance in their favor by demanding the annulment of some 200,000 votes. in the strong rural areas of Castillo.

The request was based on unsubstantiated allegations of fraud. International election observers found the election free and fair.

Whoever presides over the end, they will face a range of complex challenges.

The country remained in limbo until June 12, when the National Electoral Jury (JNT) finally rejected these requests and, most importantly, did not give in to pressure to extend the June 9 deadline to present cases. cancellation.

Since then, Fujimori supporters have criticized the JNT for the move, calling for new elections, with some senior retired military officials even suggesting a coup.

Fortunately, the armed forces quickly issued a statement indicating their intention to respect the constitutional and democratic order. The reactions of the JNT and the armed forces are examples of the democratic system still functioning and being respected.

The overlapping crises in Peru

Whichever candidate wins in the end, they will face a series of complex challenges: Peru is experiencing a loss of confidence in its democratic system, its institutions and its politicians.

Distrust of politicians of any political persuasion is widespread and, frankly, justified. Other than the last two interim presidents, none of the last six presidents have been spared corruption scandals, convictions, or both.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities in Peru. It has left a population traumatized by disease with the highest per capita death rate in the world. Decades of underinvestment in the health system, the lowest in Latin America after Venezuela, has made matters worse.

At the same time, income poverty fell from around 20% to 30% during the pandemic, representing around 10 million people, or nearly a third of the population.

Add another 11 million people who are thought to be barely above the poverty line and you have two-thirds of the population severely affected and facing severe food insecurity. A life of precariousness is the reality of about 90 percent of the rural population and, unsurprisingly, the source of the base in Castillo.

Faced with these enormous challenges, how do the two presidential candidates intend to remedy the problems of their nation?

Fujimori’s lack of vision, Castillo’s big challenge

The main risk for a Fujimori presidency is its lack of a clear vision. She has yet to realize that the vast majority of the population has passed the tipping point. Its fundamental inability to grasp a deeper understanding of the structural and systemic inequalities that permeate Peruvian society is a real problem.

Long-standing social gaps in health care, education and housing cannot be filled by spending money on problems. Yet that is exactly what his superficial social policy suggests.

It would respect labor rights, financially compensate every Peruvian family that has lost someone to Covid-19, grant 2 million land titles, offer loans to small businesses and provide free water to communities not connected to the supply network.

The challenges facing a Castillo presidency, on the other hand, are far greater than for Fujimori.

Fujimori only plans to refine the neoliberal economic model installed by his father under his 10-year presidency (1990 to 2000) and continued by the presidents who followed.

In addition, she seeks to maintain a constitution drawn up under her father’s presidency, which leaves little room for the corrective forces of government intervention, but ample room for free market forces.

The challenges facing a Castillo presidency, on the other hand, are far greater than for Fujimori. The strength and pressure of economic interest groups dominate sitting parliamentarians as well as the mainstream commercial media.

During election campaigns, media conglomerates had only one goal in mind: to demolish Castillo and promote Fujimori. Scare tactics portraying Castillo as a dangerous communist and terrorist threat gradually reduced his lead by nearly 20% in the aftermath of the first elections.

The biased attacks will no doubt continue under a Castillo presidency.

Castillo’s economic discourse has shifted from a discourse of nationalizing key industries, particularly in the mining sector, to a discourse of “renegotiating contracts” with large corporations, spending 20% ​​of GDP on education and health, reforming the pension system, decentralizing universities overhauling the constitution to strengthen the role of the state.

Despite the recruitment of Pedro Francke, former economic advisor to center-left Veronica Mendoza of the Nuevo Perú (New Peru) party, financial markets are still nervous and wealthy Peruvians are already pushing their money out of the country.

Traditional power struggles between the executive and legislative branches of government would also continue under his presidency. A fragmented and largely conservative Congress is unlikely to endorse its economic plans, especially if they involve the nationalization of large revenue-generating mining industries and expensive social programs.

The omnipresent threat of a parliamentary coup d’etat is real and relatively easy through the use of the procedure of ousting a president because of his “(in) moral capacity”.

In this context of acute national challenges, emotionally charged societal divisions and an interested political class, further political instability and even massive social unrest and unrest cannot be ruled out.

The long-awaited official statement from the next president will not end the current political crises; this is just the start of the next chapter in Peru’s troubled political history.

