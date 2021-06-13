The Danish Eriksen “was gone” before being resuscitated: doctor

The Danish team doctor said Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.

Eriksen collapsed in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday and received extensive medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

“He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was cardiac arrest. We recovered him after defibrillation (defibrillation),” Morten Boesen said at a press conference on Sunday, adding that Eriksen had remained in the hospital for further tests after her collapse.

“The reviews that have been done so far look good,” Boesen added. “We don’t have an explanation as to why this happened.”

Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the game as he ran near the left sideline after a Denmark touchdown. As silence fell over the crowd of 16,000, his teammates gathered around him as he was treated in the field and then taken on a stretcher.

Danish players react as paramedics attend to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen [Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AFP]

The Danish players had been in contact with Eriksen via video conference, said Peter Moller, director of Danish football association DBU.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand said Eriksen told him he didn’t remember much of Saturday’s collapse and was eager to get back on the pitch.

“He would like us to play,” Hjulmand said. “He said he felt he could go out and play again. Christian feels better when he has a soccer ball near his feet.

Hjulmand quoted the midfielder as saying: “I think you feel worse than me. I feel like I’m about to train now, guys.

“Christian is in a good mood and it is a huge relief for the players after all of this uncertainty,” said Hjulmand. “There is no doubt that we have been on the ropes.”

Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have poured in.

The Group B match was interrupted and finally resumed an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland won 1-0 with their only attempt of the game.

Euro 2020 – Dane Christian Eriksen remains in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in Denmark-Finland game [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]

Former Danish internationals Peter Schmeichel and Michael Laudrup have criticized UEFA’s governing body for their handling of the incident. Players were given the option to end the match on Saturday night or Sunday.

“Looking back, I honestly don’t think we should have been back on the pitch,” said Hjulmand. “I wondered if I could have done things differently. “

Denmark canceled a training session scheduled for Sunday, but Hjulmand said they will try to return to their normal routines on Monday.

He insisted the players are determined to finish the tournament, with Denmark facing Belgium on Thursday in Group B.