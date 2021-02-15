The dangers of child marriage and the promise of freedom

BELGRADE, Serbia / LAGHMAN PROVINCE, Afghanistan / ESK ?? EH? R, Turkey, February 15 (IPS) – How much is a girl worth? If you’re Maja, the answer is a chicken, a six-pack of beers, and 100 euros. This is what his family, living in a Roma settlement in Serbia, received in exchange for his hand “in marriage”. She was 11 at the time. “They took advantage of it for maybe a month, and I was left with a problem my whole life,” said Maja, now 18.

“My three sisters didn’t do much better. One of them gave birth at the age of 13. They were not sold, but they ran away from our mother at a young age. I was the only one to have been sold.

According to a 2019 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, nearly 56 percent of women aged 20-24 living in Roma settlements in Serbia were married before the age of 18, while almost 16 percent were married before age 15.

And in a 2017 to study on Migrant Women in Serbia led by UNFPA and NGO partner Atina, 52 percent of participants could not choose when and with whom they would marry. The average age of girls who marry is 17.5 years; the youngest was seven years old.

One participant explained how partners are chosen: “How can you, as a girl, know who would be a good partner? It’s up to your family to decide. ”

For married children everywhere, the consequences are terribly predictable: their studies stop, stifling their ability to earn an income and continuing the cycle of poverty.

They can suffer from complications – even death – from pregnancies and births that their young body is not ready to handle; they are more vulnerable to gender-based violence; and they can develop mental health disorders that can lead to suicidal tendencies.

To be clear: none of this is the result of a decision she’s made, not about her body, her present or her future.

Horror, then hope

At 15, Zulaikha *, in Afghanistan, loved school and wanted to become a doctor. But her poor family arranged her marriage to a man almost twice her age. Despite her protests and the fact that the bridegroom was unemployed, she was forced to marry against her will.

Almost immediately, Zulaikha was no longer allowed to attend classes. Zulaikha’s husband began to vent his anger and frustration on her. He beat her almost every day and in the fall of 2019 she went to the Laghman Province Provincial Hospital with a fractured eye socket and damaged back.

In the emergency department, she was identified as a victim of gender-based violence. At the hospital’s Family Protection Center and through the Family Intervention Unit, both established by UNFPA, Zulaikha received psychosocial and legal support, as well as vocational training.

Her husband was eventually found guilty of abuse and sentenced to six months in prison. “No girl should be stopped from what she dreams of,” she said. “It is the right of every girl: to decide on her future.”

Regain self-confidence

If 16-year-old Fethiye and her family hadn’t fled Iraq to Turkey in 2017, she would now be a wife and a dropout. “In our culture, girls get married very early,” she says.

“It is very common, especially if the girl is not in school.” She grew up in a world where girls were denied equal access to education and were often forced by families and communities to stay at home.

When the family arrived in Turkey, “the first few months were so difficult. I neither spoke nor wrote the language, ”she recalls. “My family didn’t feel safe and didn’t even let us out. They didn’t even plan to send us back to school.

Then they were connected to a safe space for women and girls run by UNFPA, which organized an orientation for refugees and migrants. “A ray of hope arose, but after that it was beyond what I imagined,” she said. The center convinced her parents that Fethiye should continue her studies without being married to anyone.

“My parents trusted the center and recognized that their services were beneficial, if not changing. I not only learned to speak Turkish, but started courses to complete high school from a distance. I took acting and archery lessons and made many new friends. I regained my self-confidence. “

Today, Zulaikha is 17 and runs a sewing business, training other women so that they too can become financially independent. Fethiye dreams of going to college and working in a field that allows her to help others.

And for Maja, who escaped her traumatic past at 14 with Atina’s help, the future looks brighter than it has ever been. “The most important thing in life is to have peace and freedom. Everything else will come, ”she said. “After everything that has happened to me, I know I can only get through this if I am free.”

* Name changed to protect identitySource: United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram