The Dalai Lama receives his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, received his first photo from Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Saturday in the city of Dharamsala, in northern India.
He used the moment to encourage people to take the vaccine, saying it would prevent “a serious problem”.
“This injection is very, very helpful,” said the 85-year-old, a leader of Tibetan Buddhism. in a video message after the inoculation, indicating that he hoped his example would inspire more people to “have the courage” to be vaccinated for “the greatest benefit.”
The Dalai Lama was shot in a hospital in Dharamsala, which served as the seat of the Tibetan government in exile for more than 50 years after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
India hosted Tibetan refugees since the exodus of the Dalai Lama in 1959, provided they do not protest against the Chinese government on Indian soil. China considers the Tibetan leader to be a dangerous separatist, a claim he denies.
Videos showed the spiritual leader led to the hospital and his disciples, masked, lined up on both sides of the road, hands clasped and heads bowed, waving their hands.
Dr GD Gupta, an official at the hospital where the vaccine was administered, said the spiritual leader “volunteered to come to the hospital” and 10 other people living in his residence also received the. Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and University of Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
As of Saturday, India had more than 11.1 million confirmed cases and the fourth highest death toll from the virus in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Mexico, with more than 157,000 deaths, according to a New York Times database. India started its nationwide vaccination campaign in mid-January with health and frontline workers.
The country recently expanded eligibility to the elderly and those with health conditions that put them at risk, but the ambitious campaign to immunize its vast population has been slow.
Source link