The Dalai Lama receives his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, received his first photo from Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Saturday in the city of Dharamsala, in northern India.

He used the moment to encourage people to take the vaccine, saying it would prevent “a serious problem”.

“This injection is very, very helpful,” said the 85-year-old, a leader of Tibetan Buddhism. in a video message after the inoculation, indicating that he hoped his example would inspire more people to “have the courage” to be vaccinated for “the greatest benefit.”

The Dalai Lama was shot in a hospital in Dharamsala, which served as the seat of the Tibetan government in exile for more than 50 years after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.