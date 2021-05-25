The Cummings Chronicles: The Sequel Not To Be Missed
LONDON – A year ago this week, an abrupt and provocative figure in shirt sleeves appeared in the sunny garden behind 10 Downing Street to give one of the most extraordinary press conferences in recent British political history.
On Wednesday, that same man – Dominic Cummings, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most powerful adviser; now arguably his most dangerous enemy – will testify before two parliamentary committees on Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It is billed as a must-see sequel in the Cummings Chronicles.
Mr Cummings is expected to deliver a wealth of inside detail on how Mr Johnson messed up Britain’s initial response, requiring what he claims are months of unnecessary and ruinous lockdowns . His account, some of which he’s spotted some in a dense and didactic Twitter thread in recent days, is likely to embarrass a leader who has rebounded from that wobbly performance, in large part thanks to Britain’s rapid vaccine rollout.
“Dominic Cummings has long been known as a man who brings a bazooka to a knife fight,” said Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent. “I suspect he won’t walk quietly through the night.”
Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson have come a long way since last May, when the Prime Minister backed him in a fury over his violation of UK lockdown rules. Emboldened by the boss’s support, Mr Cumming was unrepentant about his decision to drive 260 miles to his parents’ house, avoiding questions at the press conference about why he had been so cavalier in the subject of the rules.
But Mr Johnson then fell out with Mr Cummings, send it back in november. Last month, the assistant publicly turned against his ex-boss, accusing him of unethical behavior in the expensive decoration of his apartment in Downing Street and trying to shut down a leak investigation because he feared it would upset his fiancee, Carrie Symonds.
With its promise of extra juicy details about an alliance gone awry, the testimony is likely to be the political theater of a rare vintage. UK newspapers have speculated that Mr Cummings would say Mr Johnson missed many early coronavirus meetings because he was busy working on his long overdue book on Shakespeare.
Public health experts say Mr Cummings could shed light on government decisions that are still poorly understood, whether because they have been withheld in secrecy, distorted by fallout or simply distorted. This, they said, would be a valuable step in learning lessons from the pandemic.
As Mr Johnson’s most influential aide, Mr Cummings attended meetings of the Government’s Science Advisory Group, known as SAGE, where epidemiologists and behavioral scientists debated the correct response to the pandemic. He dove into data modeling and formed a strong opinion on the need for rapid lockdowns, which he said was ruled out by a government that initially decided to allow the virus to pass through the population to Britain to achieve ‘herd immunity’.
Mr Johnson’s aides have long denied this was their goal, but Mr Cummings said in a Twitter post that collective immunity was “* literally the official plan in all documents / graphics / meetings * until let it be abandoned ”after new data showed hospitals would collapse and more than 250,000 people could die if nothing is done to stop the spread. Even so, Mr Johnson waited until March 23 to impose a lockdown.
“Why did SAGE fail so badly at first?” said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. “Who was responsible for these decisions? I am very curious to know if he will point the finger.
“If Cummings is able to put aside the political and personal side and focus on the planning side,” she said, “we could avoid making the same mistakes in the future.”
So far, Mr Cummings has been wary of the role played by the government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. But given everything he knows – and everything he has already revealed on his blog and Twitter – government officials are concerned about the fallout, especially for Mr Johnson, who Mr Cummings said was has fallen “ so far below the standards of competence and integrity that the country deserves. “
Mr Cummings, 49, played a key role in Mr Johnson’s rise, spearheading the Brexit campaign in 2016 and the Prime Minister’s election victory in 2019. When the virus hit Britain, Mr. Cummings was at the heart of the Downing Street operation.
He said he was in favor of the response from East Asian countries like South Korea and Singapore, which imposed immediate lockdowns, massive test and traceability operations and travel bans to the ‘foreign. Britain dragged on lockdowns, failed to organize a competent test and trace program, and belatedly imposed travel restrictions – all of which contributed to 127,700 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.
“If the mass tests had been developed properly earlier in the year, like the cd / shd was, we probably avoided lockdowns 2 and 3 while waiting for the vaccine,” Cummings said in a post. on Twitter. In another, he wrote: “One of the most fundamental and compelling lessons of February-March is that secrecy greatly contributed to the disaster.”
The problem with Mr. Cummings’ message is the messenger. His decision to flout the rules – most notoriously a family trip to Castle Barnard which he claimed set out to test his eyesight – arguably damaged the credibility of the government more than any single incident during the pandemic.
“He’s a tainted source,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. “But just because he has an ax to grind and a credibility problem doesn’t mean he isn’t telling the truth.”
For Mr Johnson, the saving grace may be for Mr Cummings to testify at a time when the UK vaccination campaign has brought down cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Although surges of a variant first seen in India raise concerns, the government remains on track to fully reopen the English economy on June 21.
It is also unclear how much lawmakers will pressure Mr Cummings over Mr Johnson’s personal peccadilloes. On Tuesday there was a further reminder of his turbulent history, with the publication of a Tory Party report which concluded that Mr Johnson’s derogatory references to Muslims during his days as a newspaper columnist had furthered the impression. that the party is “ insensitive to Muslim communities. “
Despite all the static around Mr Johnson, however, his party has just achieved impressive victories in the regional elections in England.
“Cummings would be able to do serious damage to a troubled and unpopular prime minister and government,” Bale said. “But this government is not in trouble and the prime minister is very popular.”
Source link