The Cummings Chronicles: The Sequel Not To Be Missed

As Mr Johnson’s most influential aide, Mr Cummings attended meetings of the Government’s Science Advisory Group, known as SAGE, where epidemiologists and behavioral scientists debated the correct response to the pandemic. He dove into data modeling and formed a strong opinion on the need for rapid lockdowns, which he said was ruled out by a government that initially decided to allow the virus to pass through the population to Britain to achieve ‘herd immunity’.

Mr Johnson’s aides have long denied this was their goal, but Mr Cummings said in a Twitter post that collective immunity was “* literally the official plan in all documents / graphics / meetings * until let it be abandoned ”after new data showed hospitals would collapse and more than 250,000 people could die if nothing is done to stop the spread. Even so, Mr Johnson waited until March 23 to impose a lockdown.

“Why did SAGE fail so badly at first?” said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. “Who was responsible for these decisions? I am very curious to know if he will point the finger.

“If Cummings is able to put aside the political and personal side and focus on the planning side,” she said, “we could avoid making the same mistakes in the future.”

So far, Mr Cummings has been wary of the role played by the government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. But given everything he knows – and everything he has already revealed on his blog and Twitter – government officials are concerned about the fallout, especially for Mr Johnson, who Mr Cummings said was has fallen “ so far below the standards of competence and integrity that the country deserves. “

Mr Cummings, 49, played a key role in Mr Johnson’s rise, spearheading the Brexit campaign in 2016 and the Prime Minister’s election victory in 2019. When the virus hit Britain, Mr. Cummings was at the heart of the Downing Street operation.